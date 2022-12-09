Next-gen fighter jets will keep UK safe from ‘new threats we face’, Rishi Sunak says

Rishi Sunak believes a defence partnership with Italy and Japan to develop next-generation fighter jets will help “keep the country safe from the new threats we face”.

Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest in the UK , to take to the skies by 2035 and serve as a successor to the RAF Typhoon.

“We’re one of the few countries in the world that has the capability to build technologically advanced fighter aircraft,” the prime minister said.

“That’s important because it means we can keep the country safe from the new threats we face”.

