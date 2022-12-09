Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Orangeburg man accused of killing woman awaiting extradition from Virginia
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The man accused of killing an Orangeburg County woman and then leaving the state with their disabled child, Aspen, was in court Tuesday morning. He was arrested Friday in Virginia and the little girl was found safe. Tuesday morning was Antar Jeter's second court...
wpde.com
DNA database hit leads to arrest of Ladson man for 2014 home invasion in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Ladson man was denied bond on Tuesday after his arrest on several charges in connection to a previously unsolved home invasion case from 2014. Detectives arrested Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, Tuesday on eight outstanding warrants. He is charged with Burglary, Criminal Sexual Conduct...
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
WMBF
Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury found two men not guilty of the shooting deaths of two and hurting several others outside a Myrtle Beach business. Samuel Frye, 24, and Mardave Hunter, 27, both of Sumter, were on trial for the deadly October 2020 shooting at Allen’s Food Basket at the corner of Canal Street and 8th Avenue North.
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
'I got my Christmas present early': Aspen Jeter found safe in Virginia, Orangeburg sheriff says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A search for a missing child that began in Orangeburg County has ended in Virginia with the child safe and her father in custody. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that 5-year-old Aspen Jeter had been found in Danville, Virginia and her father has since been charged with the murder of the child's mother.
wpde.com
South Carolina inmates make more than 3,000 Christmas gifts for those in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Inmates across the state are trying to make a difference on the outside from behind prison walls. More than 3,000 gifts made by inmates were delivered to long-term care facilities all across the state by corrections workers. Peggy Medley got a special delivery on Monday.
WLTX.com
FOUND SAFE: Orangeburg 5-year-old found with father in Virginia
Aspen Jeter was missing after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving day. She was found with her father, he has been charged with murder.
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register
A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
North Augusta man shot, NADPS calling shooting attempted murder investigation
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is working on what they say is an active attempted murder investigation. According to the NADPS, at 3:27 A.M., officers responded to the area of Plaza Place Apartments in reference to shots being fired in the area, and dispatch advised that multiple callers […]
Have you seen her? Teen missing from Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. 16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen in the area of Blackberry Lane in Pomaria, South Carolina, according to deputies. Deputies say Aquil is 5'6" and weighs around 160 pounds. She was...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Woman Arrested For Stealing Christmas Ornaments From Churches
It has to be said. How low can a person go. A South Carolina woman was recently arrested for stealing Christmas ornaments from local churches. She reportedly took her daughter out of school to go with her when she committed the crimes. Fox News says the Lexington County, South Carolina...
WJCL
Sheriff: Cameras show woman breaking into South Carolina churches, taking cross, ornaments
A South Carolina woman is accused of signing her child out of school and then breaking into four churches with the child. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Leslie Reese, 42, broke into four churches. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
WIS-TV
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is considering utilizing the former site of the historic Constan Car Wash on Gervais Street to help alleviate flooding issues in Five Points. The city is currently in discussions to purchase the property, according to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall. The car...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man steals lottery tickets from his job, tries to cash them in at different store, SLED says
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from his job and then trying to cash them in at another store. Tyrik Adonte Corley, 24, of Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit lottery tickets. The South Carolina Law Enforcement...
wpde.com
No. 1 South Carolina returns to the court, cruises past Liberty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a week off to take exams, the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team returned to the court on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 88-39 win over Liberty. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was Zia Cooke with 20 points. Aliyah Boston, celebrating her 21st birthday,...
