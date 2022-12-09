‘Wicked’ Adaptation At Universal Rounds Out Inclusive All-Star Cast With Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James

EXCLUSIVE: Universal and director Jon Chu have finalized their ensemble for its adaptation of the global hit Wicked with Marissa Bode , Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James joining the film. Also joining the cast are Keala Settle, Aaron Teoh and Colin Michael Carmichael. They join previously announced cast members Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater.

Bode will be playing Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister. The character is a wheelchair user, as is the Los Angeles-based Bode, who has been acting since the age of eight in a number of plays and musicals. Yang and James will play Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively, fellow classmates of Elphaba and Glinda at Shiz. As for Settle, she will play Miss Coddle, Teoh will play Avaric and Carmichael will play Nikidik. The film will be released in two parts as Christmas Day events in 2024 and 2025.

Chu is directing the film based on the three-time Tony Award-winning stage musical that was adapted from Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel by book writer Winnie Holzman and three-time Oscar ® -winning composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz, who are also collaborating on the screenplay adaptation.

Wicked is produced on Broadway by Universal Stage Productions, Platt, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and Stone. With a national tour and multiple international productions, the stage musical has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide, making it one of the most successful theatrical ventures of all time.

The original Broadway hit has been the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland, and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese.

Marc Platt will produce for his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions. David Stone will also produce. Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Vice President of Production Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Bode’s credits include Little Shop of Horrors , The Diviners , Peter Pan and Mary Poppins and in addition, she has self-written, self-directed, self-produced the short film You’re Adorable , which was previously accepted into the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival.

A favorite of audiences and critics across TV, film and streaming, Yang has solidified himself as one of the most innovative and unique voices in comedy. Emmy nominated for his performance on Saturday Night Live , he was seen in Hulu’s Fire Island , as well as Universal’s Bros . He is also recently wrapped production on Universal’s untitled Please Don’t Destroy project. James has numerous credits on stage and screen, most recently on television on The Ballad of Renegade Nell on Disney+ and Netflix’s Lockwood & Co .

Settle has received Tony-nominations for Broadway performances in Hands on a Hardbody and on the film side was also seen in The Greatest Showman. Teoh is best known for his U.K. musical theatre credits like Merrily We Roll Along , The King and I , film: Me You Us Them and Carmichael can be seen in the upcoming live-action Snow White pic for Disney.

Bode is represented by DDO Artists Agency; Yang is represented by UTA, 3 Arts and attorney Isaac Dunham; James is represented by Piers Nimmo Management and Authentic Management; Settle by Creative Artists Management and Pakula King & Associates; Teoh by Byron’s Management; Carmichael by Piers Nimmo Management and Authentic Management.