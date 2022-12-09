ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brett Chamberlain on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 In Custody After Early-Morning Chase With Tulsa Police

A man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of leading officers on a nearly hour-long chase, according to Tulsa Police. Police say its Flock camera system alerted officers to a stolen truck near I-44 and Peoria at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers tried to stop the driver, he refused, leading officers on a 50-minute chase.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest 4th suspect in deadly Broken Arrow Expressway shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said that 19-year-old Linus Altenor Jr. was arrested Tuesday morning in Okmulgee. Altenor is suspected of being in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terek Chairs. He was arrested for first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and use of...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sapulpa High School Not Impacted by Drug Arrest in Parking Lot

Earlier this week, a routine traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sapulpa High School led to an arrest at around 9:30 am just after school had entered its day of activities but Superintendent Johnny Bixby praised the Sapulpa Police Department for handling the incident so that no student, parent, faculty of the school was involved or even knew it had occurred until after it was over. Bixby said that he learned of the traffic stop only after it was over and that showed the professionalism of the officers.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Body found in Stillwater, police investigating as homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning. Police responded to a call near 500 East Virginia in reference to a found body on Dec. 13 around 7:30 a.m. When SPD arrived, they determined the victim was dead and requested assistance...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest third suspect in midtown Tulsa murder investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a third suspect in a homicide outside of a midtown Tulsa hookah lounge in May. Police arrested Darius McGee Monday night for the murder of 17-year-old Corlin Jones. McGee had been on the run since May. Police said Jones was shot in the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Homicide Victim Identified, Stillwater Police Investigating

Police identified a homicide victim found near 500 E. Virginia in Stillwater on Tuesday. The victim is 32-year-old Travis Chapman of Stillwater, police said. SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded due to circumstances of the scene, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, explained police.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man for allegedly firing shots while intoxicated

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department said it received an anonymous call for shots fired near 8900 East Latimer Monday evening. When police arrived they found a male suspect three feet away from a weapon. Police say they arrested the man for possession of a firearm while...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one man was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. The victim is in his early 20s and was transported to the hospital by a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts robbed for second night in a row

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Baby Rolls and Donuts were burglarized for a second night in a row Tuesday night. The shops posted an update early Tuesday morning saying their new glass door that was donated by Know Glass has been smashed once again. The store said another register had been stolen.
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 12

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KAY COUNTY, OK

