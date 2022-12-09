Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brett Chamberlain on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
1 In Custody After Early-Morning Chase With Tulsa Police
A man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of leading officers on a nearly hour-long chase, according to Tulsa Police. Police say its Flock camera system alerted officers to a stolen truck near I-44 and Peoria at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers tried to stop the driver, he refused, leading officers on a 50-minute chase.
KTUL
Stillwater police arrest man for alleged firearm possession, obstructing officer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, just before 11:30 a.m., the Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team served a high-risk search warrant near 500 East 16th. Police found the suspect, 45-year-old Chad Childers, and arrested him for possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and obstructing...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 4th suspect in deadly Broken Arrow Expressway shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said that 19-year-old Linus Altenor Jr. was arrested Tuesday morning in Okmulgee. Altenor is suspected of being in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terek Chairs. He was arrested for first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and use of...
KOKI FOX 23
Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sapulpa High School Not Impacted by Drug Arrest in Parking Lot
Earlier this week, a routine traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sapulpa High School led to an arrest at around 9:30 am just after school had entered its day of activities but Superintendent Johnny Bixby praised the Sapulpa Police Department for handling the incident so that no student, parent, faculty of the school was involved or even knew it had occurred until after it was over. Bixby said that he learned of the traffic stop only after it was over and that showed the professionalism of the officers.
KTUL
Body found in Stillwater, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning. Police responded to a call near 500 East Virginia in reference to a found body on Dec. 13 around 7:30 a.m. When SPD arrived, they determined the victim was dead and requested assistance...
KOKI FOX 23
Police arrest third suspect in midtown Tulsa murder investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a third suspect in a homicide outside of a midtown Tulsa hookah lounge in May. Police arrested Darius McGee Monday night for the murder of 17-year-old Corlin Jones. McGee had been on the run since May. Police said Jones was shot in the...
News On 6
Homicide Victim Identified, Stillwater Police Investigating
Police identified a homicide victim found near 500 E. Virginia in Stillwater on Tuesday. The victim is 32-year-old Travis Chapman of Stillwater, police said. SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded due to circumstances of the scene, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, explained police.
Tulsa man arrested after TPD finds 11 grams of fentanyl, scales during traffic stop
TULSA, Okla. — A convicted felon is back in custody after Tulsa police found fentanyl and a gun during a traffic stop. Officers pulled Samuel Boykins, Junior over near 35th and Sheridan over the weekend. When officers approached Boykins, they found tin foil and a burnt straw in his...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man for allegedly firing shots while intoxicated
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department said it received an anonymous call for shots fired near 8900 East Latimer Monday evening. When police arrived they found a male suspect three feet away from a weapon. Police say they arrested the man for possession of a firearm while...
KTUL
Police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one man was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. The victim is in his early 20s and was transported to the hospital by a...
Attorney For Joe Kennedy Argues He Shot 4 Okmulgee Men In Self-Defense
Joe Kennedy's attorney argued Kennedy shot the four men in Okmulgee in October, in self-defense. This new information came out Tuesday during a bond hearing for Kennedy. Kennedy’s attorney said Kennedy was having a problem with theft at his scrap yard and had contacted the sheriff’s office at least 23 times for help.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest third suspect from hookah lounge shooting that left 17-year-old dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested the third and final suspect from a midtown shooting in which over 140 shots were fired and 17-year-old Corlin Jones was left dead. In May 2022, police responded to what they called a "large gun battle" near a since...
KTUL
Attempted traffic stop leads to pursuit in Drumright, suspect facing new felony charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Drumright Police Department says they attempted a traffic stop late at night on Dec. 4. Police said the stop was originally initiated on the vehicle for a minor traffic violation. DPD says it quickly escalated to a chase, leading to a physical struggle at...
Woman Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested
Tulsa police say one person is in custody on Monday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen that was also involved in an armed robbery. Police say it all started around 3:30 a.m. when officers got an alert from their Flock Safety system about a vehicle that officers say was stolen in an armed robbery.
KTUL
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts robbed for second night in a row
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Baby Rolls and Donuts were burglarized for a second night in a row Tuesday night. The shops posted an update early Tuesday morning saying their new glass door that was donated by Know Glass has been smashed once again. The store said another register had been stolen.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest convicted felon caught with fentanyl, gun during traffic stop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a convicted felon during a traffic stop after he was allegedly caught with fentanyl and illegally carrying a gun. On Dec. 9 around 9 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on a car near 35th and Sheridan. Officers made...
Family finds late father’s stolen watch inside Rogers County pawn shop
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a Christmas miracle. Brenda Lundquist Cunningham says she was contacted last week by a family friend who had found a special watch that belonged to her father in a Rogers County pawn shop. Cunningham’s father was Mike Lundquist, a defensive end for the...
Comments / 0