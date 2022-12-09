Read full article on original website
southcarolinapublicradio.org
10 years after Sandy Hook, a family finds bits of joy amid shards of pain
At the new Sandy Hook Memorial reflection pool, Jen Hensel leans over a granite stone engraved with the name of her daughter, Avielle Richman. "Avi," as she was called, was one of 20 first graders and six adults who were killed by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle on Dec. 14, 2012 — exactly a decade ago — in their elementary school in Newtown, Conn.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC Lede: Catching up with Adair Ford Boroughs
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for December 13, 2022: a conversation with U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Adair Ford Boroughs about her role as the top federal law enforcement officer in the state; why Gov. Henry McMaster wants TikTok banned on state electronic devices; and more. We...
