Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
Hearing continued for Johnstown man accused of tying up, assaulting women
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The preliminary hearing was continued Tuesday for a Johnstown man accused of tying up and assaulting multiple women. Daniel Boyer was arrested in September after investigators say they discovered three women tied up in a trip-wired home along Ebensburg Road. Daniel Boyer faces charges related...
WJAC TV
DA: Clearfield man enters plea in child molestation case; trial cancelled
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say the trial for a man accused of having "inappropriate behavior" with a young girl has been cancelled after he entered a plea agreement. Online court records show that the trial for 36-year-old Zachary Hess was scheduled to begin this...
WJAC TV
PSP: Ohio pair charged for assaulting, robbing Bedford resident; two others still wanted
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say two Ohio men are behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing a local resident last month inside a Cumberland Valley Township home. Investigators say on Nov. 24th, troopers were dispatched to a residence along Bedford Valley Road for...
WJAC TV
Police: Man accused of breaking into State College convenience store, assaulting officer
State College, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the State College Police Department say a Centre County man is behind bars, accused of breaking into a local convenience store over the weekend and then assaulting one of the officers during his arrest. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched early...
WJAC TV
Police: Man charged with attempted homicide after firing gun into car outside Altoona bar
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Blair County man is behind bars and is charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle outside a local bar. According to the affidavit, police received a complaint early Sunday morning from...
WJAC TV
Co-Principal in Punxsutawney arrested for 3rd time in 4 months, court documents say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested for the third time in the last four months, criminal dockets filed in Jefferson County show. According to the criminal complaints, 45-year-old Paul Hetrick was arrested in September for DUI, was subsequently arrested in...
WJAC TV
APD: Witness describes fight outside Altoona bar as 'World War III;' trio charged
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say three men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a fight outside an Altoona-area bar. Police say on June 4th, officers were dispatched to the area of the Black and Gold Tavern for a report of...
WJAC TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Johnstown firefighters rescue dog from flood channel
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A heart-warming rescue was caught on camera over the weekend in Johnstown. Video was captured Sunday evening hours after the dog, Bruce, had disappeared. He was later spotted stuck in a flood channel near Fairfield Avenue. The Johnstown Fire Department was called to help...
WJAC TV
Johnstown Motel set to be condemned
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been...
WJAC TV
Family of late Gallitzin fire chief displaced by fire just weeks before Christmas
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A Gallitzin family is facing another tragedy this year and just two weeks away from Christmas. On Saturday evening, multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at the home of the late Gallitzin Fire Chief. The current Gallitzin Fire Chief, Jim...
WJAC TV
Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program sponsors free RAMP trainings
According to the CDC, 29 people die every day due to drunk driving, that’s one person every 50 minutes. These numbers spike even more during the holidays, but one initiative in Cambria county is hoping to decrease these alcohol-related events. RAMP stands for ‘ Responsible Alcohol Management Program.” This...
WJAC TV
Centre County scraps plans to create county-operated health department
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County government administrators now say they are no longer interested in the idea of establishing a county-wide health department. The county was looking at working with State College Borough in the feasibility of establishing what’s known as an Act 315 county health department.
WJAC TV
Rockwood Borough residents build a park to commemorate veterans
Rockwood Borough in Somerset County is home to over 150 active veterans. That’s why one group has formed the 'Rockwood Veterans and Community Park' committee and decided to revamp an old demolished lot into a community park and veteran’s memorial in order to honor those who served. Recently,...
WJAC TV
Soon-to-be retired fire director weighs in on how Vol. FDs may change in years to come
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — With the upcoming retirement of the Centre region's long time fire director, will it spark changes for the State College-based Alpha Fire Company?. The department remains primarily a volunteer unit but how long can it retain that status?. When you combine the number of...
WJAC TV
Fire heavily damages commercial building in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC — Crews from several regional departments battled a fire at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township. Crews that first arrived on the scene said the...
WJAC TV
Jaffa Shrine gives away free presents, meals to kids
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Jaffa Shrine in Altoona held its annual Jaffa Kiddies Christmas event Saturday, giving back to many area families. It's not every year you get a full sack of presents, but that's what some lucky kids got Saturday. "I'm excited to meet Santa!" screamed one...
WJAC TV
Cuddles For Kids organizes free Christmas shopping event for local families
Cuddles for Kids is a local organization that helps thousands of people each year. For this holiday season they hosted an event at the YWCA in Johnstown where they helped 35 local families prepare for the holidays. The event featured a ‘free shopping’ component where families could shop for Christmas...
Comments / 0