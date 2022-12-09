ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, PA

WJAC TV

Hearing continued for Johnstown man accused of tying up, assaulting women

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The preliminary hearing was continued Tuesday for a Johnstown man accused of tying up and assaulting multiple women. Daniel Boyer was arrested in September after investigators say they discovered three women tied up in a trip-wired home along Ebensburg Road. Daniel Boyer faces charges related...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Johnstown firefighters rescue dog from flood channel

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A heart-warming rescue was caught on camera over the weekend in Johnstown. Video was captured Sunday evening hours after the dog, Bruce, had disappeared. He was later spotted stuck in a flood channel near Fairfield Avenue. The Johnstown Fire Department was called to help...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown Motel set to be condemned

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program sponsors free RAMP trainings

According to the CDC, 29 people die every day due to drunk driving, that’s one person every 50 minutes. These numbers spike even more during the holidays, but one initiative in Cambria county is hoping to decrease these alcohol-related events. RAMP stands for ‘ Responsible Alcohol Management Program.” This...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Centre County scraps plans to create county-operated health department

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County government administrators now say they are no longer interested in the idea of establishing a county-wide health department. The county was looking at working with State College Borough in the feasibility of establishing what’s known as an Act 315 county health department.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Rockwood Borough residents build a park to commemorate veterans

Rockwood Borough in Somerset County is home to over 150 active veterans. That’s why one group has formed the 'Rockwood Veterans and Community Park' committee and decided to revamp an old demolished lot into a community park and veteran’s memorial in order to honor those who served. Recently,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Fire heavily damages commercial building in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC — Crews from several regional departments battled a fire at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township. Crews that first arrived on the scene said the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Jaffa Shrine gives away free presents, meals to kids

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Jaffa Shrine in Altoona held its annual Jaffa Kiddies Christmas event Saturday, giving back to many area families. It's not every year you get a full sack of presents, but that's what some lucky kids got Saturday. "I'm excited to meet Santa!" screamed one...
ALTOONA, PA

