Read full article on original website
Related
‘One Tree Hill’ Star Bevin Prince Breaks Down In First Interview Since Husband Killed By Lightning
Bevin Prince finally spoke out after losing her husband five months ago in a bizarre accident. The former One Tree Hill actress sat down in her first televised interview since William Friend was killed by lightning during a boating excursion in North Carolina. “I’m just so proud. I’m so proud that I got to do life with him,” she told ABC News on Friday, Dec. 9. “He was one of the the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life, by far. He lit up every single room he came into. You never forgot when you met Will Friend.”
Bevin Prince Reveals Late Husband William Friend Joked About Getting ‘Struck by Lightning’ Before His Death: ‘I Believe It Was Really His Time’
Courtesy Bevin Prince/Instagram A harrowing coincidence. One Tree Hill’s Bevin Prince opened up about the eerie comment her late husband, William Friend, made before his death. “Right before [the lightning] hit him, he lit a cigar and he looked at my father and he said, ‘If we get struck by lightning, Mike, this is where […]
‘Killer Sally’: Sally McNeil Had a Violent Past Long Before Killing Her Husband Ray
Netflix viewers hear Sally McNeil and her children tell their stories. But 'Killer Sally' doesn't take the bodybuilder's word as gospel truth.
'Don't Need Her Drama': Casey Anthony’s Mom Severed Ties With Her Years Before She Blamed Dad George For Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony was cut off by her mom Cindy years before she came forward to accuse her dad George of being responsible for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources, Cindy insisted, “I don’t need her drama” years after Casey beat the rap for murdering her daughter.Since Casey’s ex-cop dad, George, suffered spine and brain damage when his Toyota 4Runner rolled three times in a Daytona Beach, Fla., crash in 2018, Cindy said she stopped all contact with her wild child. “She and I agreed it’s just better we don’t talk,” revealed Cindy. “As much as I...
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera In My Mom's Room When My Uncle Came To Visit, What I Saw Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this content is purely for entertainment purposes. The story occurred, but we lack the necessary evidence to back up our claim, so this is a fictitious article.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at age 40. Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement issued to PEOPLE. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, began. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends...
Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them
Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
Mother-in-law to be ruins wedding by telling groom’s guests that it’s called off, none of his family shows up
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events a friend and I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Over the course of my life I have worked in a lot of restaurants. I love being a waitress, I love having an easy job where you know exactly what is expected of you but also one that changes every day. Every day you get to see and talk to new people that you wait on, and on top of that, you work with so many people that sometimes become big parts of your life.
Kevin McKidd Takes His Two Kids to Disney on Ice Days After Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
The Grey's Anatomy star and ex Arielle Goldrath share two kids, son Aiden, 4, and daughter Nava, 3 Kevin McKidd is enjoying a special outing with his kids shortly after his wife Arielle Goldrath McKidd officially filed for divorce from the actor. On Friday, the Grey's Anatomy star, 49, brought his two kids Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3, whom he shares with Goldrath, to a performance of Disney on Ice's Road Trip Adventures in Los Angeles. McKidd was photographed with his two little ones as they arrived at the...
Veteran and 'Proud' Father of 6 Killed in Crash While Delivering Free Bikes to Kids in Need, Family Says
"I've got people reaching out to me saying, 'Your father changed my son's life for the better,' " said Steven Pringle's son A veteran and business owner from Michigan was killed in a car accident last month during a trip to Florida to give away free bikes to kids displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to his family. Steven Pringle, 57, was driving a truck filled with bikes in Punta Gorda on Nov. 23 when the crash occurred, according to The Detroit-Free Press, which ran a profile on his...
Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One
It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark
The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
Amanda Kloots on Her First Home Without Late Husband Nick Cordero: 'I Was Terrified to Move'
"It feels very much like Nick shifted us here," The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively from her new home in Los Angeles Amanda Kloots has taken a big step since losing husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19: moving out of the home they once shared together and into a new one of her own with son Elvis Eduardo, 3. "I was terrified to move," the 40-year-old The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively of the purchase that's just down the street from where she lived with Cordero. ...
Jay Leno gives 1st interview since accident: 'My face caught on fire'
Jay Leno has given his first interview since suffering severe burns after a car fire incident in his garage. Speaking with the Today show, the comedian provided details of the accident, explaining the fuel line was clogged on a 1907 White Steam Car in his garage, so he went underneath the vehicle to fix it. "I said, 'Blow some air through the line,'" Leno recounted. His friend Dave Killackey did so, and Leno says he then received "a face full of gas," and "my face caught on fire." But Killackey told the Today show Leno may be understating the severity of the "horrific" incident....
New Mother Pressured to Have Baby Renamed by Husband's Mom
Having a newborn baby brings a host of unique experiences, and selecting a name is one of the most poignant. This final decision often involves negotiation with family members for whom sentimentality is often as important as any other factor. But ultimately, is it up to the parents to make the final decision? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Alice Gibbs of Newsweek.
3 Toddlers Die in N.C. House Fire Despite Officials' Rapid Response to Teen's Call For Help
"For some of our firefighters, this is the first time they've seen anything like this," a fire official told reporters of the blaze that killed 3-year-old and a set of 1-year-old twins Three toddlers were found dead in a home that caught fire Monday morning in North Carolina, according to officials. Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said first responders arrived at the scene on Grimsley Street around 8 a.m., just four minutes after receiving a call about a house fire, according to FOX affiliate WGHP and NBC affiliate WXII-TV. Danny Nguyen,...
Blake Shelton Surprised Jennifer Hudson's Son with a Goat for Christmas a Few Years Ago
“One of the most memorable Christmases for my kid, ever,” the talk show host told the country singer on her eponymous show Blake Shelton is quite the gift giver. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, Shelton and host Jennifer Hudson remembered the gifts they used to give each other when they were both on The Voice together several seasons ago. "Do you remember the gift you gave me?" the 41-year-old EGOT winner asked Shelton. RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Says She's 'Still Processing' EGOT Status: 'It Came as a...
People
365K+
Followers
62K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0