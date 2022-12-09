Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Growing artisan food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
Argument leads to gunfire on Detroit's northwest side, police asking for tips to ID suspects
The search is on for a group of suspects involved in a shooting that stemmed from an argument on Detroit’s northwest side Monday night. The suspects were seen fleeing in a Chevy Malibu.
fox2detroit.com
Farmington man still hospitalized 6 weeks after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Six weeks after a Farmington man was shot and critically injured, he still has a long way to go. Kevin Kessler, 46, was shot minutes after calling police Nov. 1 because he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road.
Man pleads guilty to buying gun used to kill Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts
DETROIT (AP) — A 26-year-old man accused of buying a gun used in the fatal July shooting of a Detroit police officer faces up to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty in the case.Sheldon Avery Thomas, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm — a weapon that was used to shoot and kill Officer Loren Courts, 40, during an ambush on Detroit's west side.Thomas, who faces up to two years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced March 29 in federal court in Detroit, The Detroit News reported.Thomas' guilty plea comes five...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him in Detroit. "I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
Man pleads guilty to buying gun used to kill Michigan police officer
DETROIT – A 26-year-old man accused of purchasing a gun for a friend who later used it to kill a Detroit police officer earlier this year has pleaded guilty in the case, The Associated Press reports. Sheldon Avery Thomas, 26, faces up to two years in federal prison after...
The Oakland Press
Judge: No holiday visits with young relatives for fired deputy accused of attempted meet-up with child
A former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of trying to arrange a meet-up for sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl — but wasn’t — has been denied a requested break on his bond conditions for holiday visits with extended family involving kids. At...
2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting on Detroit's west side, police said
A triple shooting on the city’s west side has killed one person and injured two others on Tuesday evening, authorities said. According to Detroit police, the fatal shooting occurred in the area of Rutherford and Curtis Streets
Detroit News
2 sought in fatal shooting near Detroit bar
Detroit police are working to find a suspect and a person of interest in a fatal shooting last month near a Midtown business. The suspect fired shots outside the 3rd Street Bar, in the 4600 block of Third, around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, authorities said in a statement. A 34-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor says friend of James, Jennifer Crumbley not fit for them to live with, if given bond
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The parents of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley are requesting bond and the chance to stay with a friend - but prosecutors say that person is not trustworthy enough, according to court documents. James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested last December hiding out in a Detroit...
Detroit police confirm officer-involved shooting; MSP investigating
Detroit Police have confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place near I-96 and Tireman. Michigan State Police are assisting with the investigation.
'Metal striking metal': Truck allegedly damaged by gunfire after lane change on I-696 in Farmington Hills
State police are investigating into an alleged freeway shooting on I-696 Tuesday evening after a truck was shot at while changing lanes in Oakland County.
Detroit News
Prosecutors: Crumbleys' lying friend shouldn't house couple if freed on bail
Pontiac — Oakland County prosecutors on Tuesday attacked the credibility of proposed living arrangements for James and Jennifer Crumbley if they were to be released on bond, arguing that the person designated to house them had legal issues and is not responsible enough. In a Tuesday court filing, Assistant...
Straw buyer appears in court after purchasing the weapon that killed a Detroit police officer
The man who acquired the gun used to kill a Detroit police officer will appear in court Monday for a plea hearing. Sheldon Thomas has been charged with making a straw firearm purchase for the shooter, Ehmani Davis.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says
DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Man loses leg after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shoots him
A Farmington man has a long road to recovery after he was shot last month. Kevin Kessler was going through a messy divorce when his ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him outside his home.
Bloomfield Hills woman who stole $70,000 from elderly veteran sentenced to probation, community service
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Margaret Risdon of Bloomfield Hills was sentenced in 6th Circuit Court to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.
Comments / 15