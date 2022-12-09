Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Maize n Brew
Recapping some of the best senior seasons for 2023 Michigan commits
Cole Cabana - RB Cabana, a high school track star, showcased his talents on both offense and special teams this season. He rushed for 1,518 yards and 27 touchdowns while catching six touchdowns for 472 receiving yards. As a return specialist, he compiled 444 return yards and three scores. The...
Yardbarker
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara wants to 'flip the script' on Iowa's offensive woes
For a while, it seemed as if the Iowa Hawkeyes were trending to have the worst offense in college football history. It didn't end up that way, factually, but it's not as if the Hawkeyes were all that good this past season. In fact, they were still terrible. They finished...
Maize n Brew
One-on-one with new Michigan transfer portal commit, OL LaDarius Henderson
LaDarius Henderson is the first player this year in the transfer portal to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. The former Arizona State offensive lineman will be an immediate impact player for the Wolverines in 2023 and could become one of the best players along the offensive line in the nation.
Three Biggest Surprise Michigan Players In 2022
Michigan finished the regular season and championship game a masterful 13-0 and several players who stepped up in unexpected ways are some of the main reasons why.
Maize n Brew
Michigan d-lineman enters name in transfer portal
Michigan sophomore defensive lineman George Rooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Rooks thanked all his coaches and teammates with gratefulness but after discussing things with his peers and coaches he’s decided to seek opportunities elsewhere. Rooks, a four-star recruit out of St. Peters in Jersey City, New Jersey,...
Maize n Brew
Breaking down Dug McDaniel’s 15-point performance in win at Minnesota
After a couple close losses against ranked teams, the Michigan Wolverines kicked off Big Ten play with a victory at the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 90-75. It was a dominant win, where Minnesota never had the lead and Michigan was up by double digits for much of the game. True freshman...
Maize n Brew
Previewing the 2023 early signing period for the Michigan Wolverines
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. Last Thursday, the Michigan Wolverines picked up a key commitment in the 2024 class from four-star tight...
Maize n Brew
Michigan target, 2024 four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain, decommits from Notre Dame
Announced on his Twitter account on Sunday, 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain — who hails from West Bloomfield and is a target for the Michigan Wolverines in the junior class — has decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound top-100 in-state prospect committed to Notre Dame in...
Maize n Brew
Top transfer portal pass rush target Josaiah Stewart puts Michigan in top three list
Announced Monday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines are among the three finalists for transfer portal pass rusher Josaiah Stewart. Michigan is joined by LSU and USC as his other finalists. The Wolverines offered him before anyone else upon entering the transfer portal last week. Other than his three finalists, he also...
Maize n Brew
Top 5 other bowl games Michigan fans should watch
Whether you love them or hate how many of them there are, there’s no denying bowl games help to make the season merry and bright for college football fans. Some leave you scratching your head (Jimmy Kimmel Bowl?), and others are the stuff of legends. Here are my picks...
Maize n Brew
Five Wolverines who will be X-factors against TCU
Michigan’s semifinal match-up with TCU is fascinating on several individual fronts because of the extreme stylistic differences between the two teams. The Horned Frogs want to capitalize on chunk plays offensively, and their defense wants to create turnovers. Offensively, Michigan wants to wear teams down for four quarters and make opposing offenses sustain long drives to earn points.
Maize n Brew
A quick glance at TCU and what makes them tick
No. 2 Michigan (13-0) will be taking on No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals at the Fiesta Bowl on December 31. With the game less than three weeks out the coverage is ramping up and so is our analysis of the Horned Frogs. The story begins in 2021.
VIP: Top100 guard target drops 41 points in front of Michigan HC Juwan Howard
On Saturday, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard traveled down to the Bluegrass State to see the one of the Wolverines’ top targets next cycle in Travis Perry. The four-star point guard from Eddyville (KY.) Lyon County put on a huge performance in front of the Michigan headman as he led all scorers with 41 points and helped his team pick up a big win.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
HometownLife.com
A key to Brother Rice boys basketball's state title campaign? This underrated junior
The Brother Rice boys basketball team was expected to win a state championship this season. And, to be honest, the Warriors (3-0) still might. They entered the opening week as the No. 1 team on The D Zone Top 100, and they'll likely be atop the first Associated Press poll when it's released. If their first three games say anything about what's to come, the Catholic League should be on high alert when they visit your gym.
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
State News
MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
Here are the 10 highest-paid deans at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - The deans of University of Michigan’s core graduate programs, as well as the liberal arts undergraduate school, make the largest annual salaries out of all deans on the Ann Arbor campus. Human Resources at UM has released annual salary data on all employees across the...
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
