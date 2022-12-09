The Brother Rice boys basketball team was expected to win a state championship this season. And, to be honest, the Warriors (3-0) still might. They entered the opening week as the No. 1 team on The D Zone Top 100, and they'll likely be atop the first Associated Press poll when it's released. If their first three games say anything about what's to come, the Catholic League should be on high alert when they visit your gym.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO