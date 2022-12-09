ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recapping some of the best senior seasons for 2023 Michigan commits

Cole Cabana - RB Cabana, a high school track star, showcased his talents on both offense and special teams this season. He rushed for 1,518 yards and 27 touchdowns while catching six touchdowns for 472 receiving yards. As a return specialist, he compiled 444 return yards and three scores. The...
Michigan d-lineman enters name in transfer portal

Michigan sophomore defensive lineman George Rooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Rooks thanked all his coaches and teammates with gratefulness but after discussing things with his peers and coaches he’s decided to seek opportunities elsewhere. Rooks, a four-star recruit out of St. Peters in Jersey City, New Jersey,...
Previewing the 2023 early signing period for the Michigan Wolverines

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. Last Thursday, the Michigan Wolverines picked up a key commitment in the 2024 class from four-star tight...
Top 5 other bowl games Michigan fans should watch

Whether you love them or hate how many of them there are, there’s no denying bowl games help to make the season merry and bright for college football fans. Some leave you scratching your head (Jimmy Kimmel Bowl?), and others are the stuff of legends. Here are my picks...
Five Wolverines who will be X-factors against TCU

Michigan’s semifinal match-up with TCU is fascinating on several individual fronts because of the extreme stylistic differences between the two teams. The Horned Frogs want to capitalize on chunk plays offensively, and their defense wants to create turnovers. Offensively, Michigan wants to wear teams down for four quarters and make opposing offenses sustain long drives to earn points.
A quick glance at TCU and what makes them tick

No. 2 Michigan (13-0) will be taking on No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals at the Fiesta Bowl on December 31. With the game less than three weeks out the coverage is ramping up and so is our analysis of the Horned Frogs. The story begins in 2021.
A key to Brother Rice boys basketball's state title campaign? This underrated junior

The Brother Rice boys basketball team was expected to win a state championship this season. And, to be honest, the Warriors (3-0) still might. They entered the opening week as the No. 1 team on The D Zone Top 100, and they'll likely be atop the first Associated Press poll when it's released. If their first three games say anything about what's to come, the Catholic League should be on high alert when they visit your gym.
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
