James “Jim” Ernest O’Beirne, Jr. of Moyock, December 8
James “Jim” Ernest O’Beirne, Jr., age 71, of Moyock, NC died at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Born January 26, 1951 in Newport News, VA to Suzy Landin O’Beirne and the late James Ernest O’Beirne, he was married to Carol Ann Taylor O’Beirne. Jim was a retired copier/computer technician and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.
Jean Payne Basnight of Manteo, December 11
Jean Payne Basnight, 84, of Manteo, NC died peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side on Sunday December 11, 2022. She was married to Samuel C. Basnight for 64 years. Born Shelva Jean Payne on November 19, 1938, “Miss Jean,” as she was known by many, had a true servant’s heart.
Jolly Roger owner Carol Ann Angelos honored for service to her community
Carol Ann Angelos — the longtime owner of the Jolly Roger Restaurant on the Beach Road in Kill Devil Hills — was presented with a prestigious Certificate of Appreciation for her four decades of service to the Outer Banks community during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held on Monday, Dec. 5.
How OBX’s ‘Pottery Family’ came together
It might be fair to say the Outer Banks “Pottery Family,” was born in Robin York’s pottery class on the Dare County campus of the College of the Albemarle. Four members of the “Family”— Skyla Lamberto-Egan, Genevieve Stewart, Lauren Evans, and Maggie Wilson — who each own a ceramics business on the Outer Banks, got to know each other in York’s class, fell in love with the craft, and went on to build their own style, followings, and businesses.
Man extradited back to Elizabeth City after being charged with murder in infant death
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been extradited back to North Carolina after being arrested in Virginia. Officers with the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tommy Montez last Tuesday. Police say that Montez is responsible for the...
Virginia Beach reaches $3M settlement with Donovon Lynch's father in wrongful death lawsuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The City of Virginia Beach will pay Wayne Lynch a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the police officer who killed his son. Lynch is the father of Donovon Lynch, 25, who was shot and killed by officer...
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
Coast Guard searching for missing vessel that departed Oregon Inlet
Update: The Coast Guard, Navy and maritime partners are continuing their search for the vessel and its two passengers, Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso, on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Coast Guard has expanded its search area from the northern coast of Florida to waters east of New Jersey. Some new...
Spend the “Holidays with the Outer Banks Chorus”
It’s time to get ready for the most merry celebration in town — “The Holidays with the Outer Banks Chorus!” With over 100 singers from the Dare and Currituck communities, “The Holidays with the Outer Banks Chorus!” is sure to be a healthy dose of the most wonderful time of the year!
Dare County Christmas Closures and Trash Collection Changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022; Saturday, December 24, 2022; Monday, December 26, 2022; and Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard will be closed on Friday, December 23,...
2023 Night Out with Extension Classes at Sanctuary Vineyards
Do you need a night out where you can enjoy learning new things while having fun? Are you looking for a last-minute Christmas present for two? We have the perfect class for you! N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center is partnering with Sanctuary Vineyards again this winter to offer a Night Out with Extension. Classes will be held at Sanctuary Vineyards from 5:30 – 7:00 and will include food and a free wine tasting for attendees over 21 with valid identification. A class fee of $20.00 will cover class materials and giveaways. Wine is not covered in the cost of the ticket, but will be available to purchase. If you want to purchase two tickets, call the Currituck Extension Office at 252-232-2261 for a discounted second ticket. The discounted ticket will not receive any promotional items purchased for the class, but will still include food and the wine tasting.
Newport News Police Dept. joins forces with Virginia State Police to crack down on crime
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A joint effort to crack down on crime in Newport News begins Friday. The Newport News Police Department is joining Virginia State Police in several parts of the city in a combined force. "I think the individuals who are going to get the win out...
Michael Muhammad, critic of Norfolk government, found guilty of disorderly conduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A frequent critic of Norfolk’s city government has been found guilty of disorderly conduct. Michael Muhammad on Monday was given 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor charge, with 80 days suspended. According to his team, Muhammad also received a 12-month ban from city hall. He plans to appeal during the city council meeting set for Tuesday.
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
Ballard has big plans for small community
RODUCO – It’s easy to understand why Anthony Ballard admires Volodymyr Zelenskyy…he and the President of Ukraine share much in common. No, Ballard isn’t rallying the troops to protect his native Gates County against enemy attacks. Rather, he and Zelenskyy are similar in their love for where their feet are firmly planted and their wish for brighter days ahead.
Everything was perfect — until it wasn’t
Estimated reading time 9 minutes, 3 seconds. For 40 years, the air medical crew at Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance has been playing a critical role for the community of Norfolk, Virginia, and its surrounding area. As a fully functional critical care unit operated by Metro Aviation, Nightingale is tasked with...
