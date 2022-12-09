CONCORD, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — On Dec. 13, the Concord City Council will consider the formation of a Working Group that will assist the City as it begins developing its Homeless Strategic Plan in 2023. Concord’s Housing and Economic Development (HED) Committee is recommending that the City form a seven-member group for which five positions will be filled through a recruitment process.

