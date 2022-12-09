Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer’s Fall 2022 calendar of events and activities, Dec. 11 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (Dec. 11, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
pioneerpublishers.com
Live music in Concord this weekend: Mac Sabbath and Santa Hat Bash at Vinnie’s Bar
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — It’s a big weekend for live music at Vinnie’s Bar & Grill in Concord. On Friday, the LA-based band Mac Sabbath comes to town, offering their unique McDonald’s-themed tribute to Black Sabbath. Sharing the stage on Friday is Arnocorps, the all Arnold Schwarzenegger film-themed rock band, and doom metal band Monster God.
pioneerpublishers.com
First graders in Concord get warm coats at Knights of Columbus Christmas party
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — Warm coats and big smiles marked the Knights of Columbus’ annual Christmas Party this year. The event benefited the kindergarten and first grade classes of Cambridge Elementary School in Concord on Dec. 10. After selecting one of 154 winter coats with help...
pioneerpublishers.com
Youngsters enjoy crocheting for charity
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — High School students Lily Qin and Adelina Zheng run a nonprofit business called Charitable Crochet. I first met these two at their fundraising booth at this year’s National Night Out. I was impressed by both their entrepreneurial spirit and their passion to help others.
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord City Council to Consider Working Group for Homeless Strategic Plan
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — On Dec. 13, the Concord City Council will consider the formation of a Working Group that will assist the City as it begins developing its Homeless Strategic Plan in 2023. Concord’s Housing and Economic Development (HED) Committee is recommending that the City form a seven-member group for which five positions will be filled through a recruitment process.
pioneerpublishers.com
Three arrested in Concord for DUI
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — Concord Police Department arrested three drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 12/9/2022. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
