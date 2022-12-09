ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pioneerpublishers.com

Live music in Concord this weekend: Mac Sabbath and Santa Hat Bash at Vinnie’s Bar

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — It’s a big weekend for live music at Vinnie’s Bar & Grill in Concord. On Friday, the LA-based band Mac Sabbath comes to town, offering their unique McDonald’s-themed tribute to Black Sabbath. Sharing the stage on Friday is Arnocorps, the all Arnold Schwarzenegger film-themed rock band, and doom metal band Monster God.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Youngsters enjoy crocheting for charity

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — High School students Lily Qin and Adelina Zheng run a nonprofit business called Charitable Crochet. I first met these two at their fundraising booth at this year’s National Night Out. I was impressed by both their entrepreneurial spirit and their passion to help others.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord City Council to Consider Working Group for Homeless Strategic Plan

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — On Dec. 13, the Concord City Council will consider the formation of a Working Group that will assist the City as it begins developing its Homeless Strategic Plan in 2023. Concord’s Housing and Economic Development (HED) Committee is recommending that the City form a seven-member group for which five positions will be filled through a recruitment process.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Three arrested in Concord for DUI

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — Concord Police Department arrested three drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 12/9/2022. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
CONCORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy