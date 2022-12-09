The final month of the year is finally upon us, and with it comes a bountiful crop of new movies available on streaming to tide us over through winter. We’ve highlighted the best of the best new movies on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in December 2022. Our list includes Bullet Train, the outrageous new action comedy from John Wick co-director David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou starring Bill Murray, a tender 2019 bromance about two men and a cow, and a neo-noir thriller and a classic revisionist Western drama to spice things up. If there’s a particular mood you’re looking for, we’ve got a movie for you.

OREGON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO