I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
Apple TV+ offers 2-month free trial ahead of Emancipation premiere
Will Smith has been at the center of a bit of controversy this year after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Following that incident, though, Apple announced an upcoming movie with the slap-happy as its lead. Emancipation, which is set to premiere on December 9, will be an Apple TV+ exclusive. To celebrate the release, Will Smith and Apple have teamed up to offer a 2-month free Apple TV+ trial.
What Time Will ‘Emancipation’ Be on Apple TV+? How to Watch the Will Smith Movie
Less than one year after Will Smith accepted an Oscar on the same night he slapped host Chris Rock on live television, the actor is back on screen with another Oscar-hopeful: Emancipation on Apple TV+. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Infinite, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali) with a screenplay...
Viewers left in tears after watching new Netflix thriller based on popular book
Heartbreak, mystery and murder - this new literary adaptation on Netflix has it all, and viewers have been left in tears after it arrived on the streaming service in the US last week. If you're a fan of the equally hard-hitting BBC drama Normal People, then you'll probably recognise Daisy...
Will Smith Wants Fans To See Emancipation So Much That He’s Offering Free AppleTV+
Will Smith and Apple have teamed up to give two months free of AppleTV+ to all qualified new and returning customers so they can watch Emancipation.
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Polygon
The best movies new to streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu (December 2022)
The final month of the year is finally upon us, and with it comes a bountiful crop of new movies available on streaming to tide us over through winter. We’ve highlighted the best of the best new movies on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in December 2022. Our list includes Bullet Train, the outrageous new action comedy from John Wick co-director David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou starring Bill Murray, a tender 2019 bromance about two men and a cow, and a neo-noir thriller and a classic revisionist Western drama to spice things up. If there’s a particular mood you’re looking for, we’ve got a movie for you.
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
TVLine Items: Hugh Grant Joins Winslet Series, Miss Universe to Roku and More
Hugh Grant (The Undoing) is headed back to HBO for another prestige drama: The actor will appear in a guest-starring role in the limited series The Palace, starring and executive-produced by Kate Winslet, our sister site Variety reports. The Palace chronicles one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Details about Grant’s character are not currently available. Grant previously starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the limited series The Undoing for HBO. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * The Roku Channel will be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner for the 71st Miss Universe...
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Re-Teams With Taron Egerton for Firebug Drama Series
After the success of Black Bird, Apple TV+ is staying in business with the team behind the hit show. Apple TV+ today announced that creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin will re-team for Firebug, a new Apple Original drama series hailing from Apple Studios.
ITV Is Shaking Up Its Drama Strategy Under Its New Streamer: ‘We Felt There Were Shows We Couldn’t Make a Hit on the TV Channel’
U.K. broadcaster ITV has claimed to be “More than TV” for over two years, but it’s only now, with the debut of its first dedicated streaming platform, that that mission statement is becoming a reality. This week’s launch of ITVX has seen the complete overhaul of outdated catch-up service ITV Hub into a sleek and shiny streamer, similar in layout to a Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, and targeting the 35-55 year-old demographic who watch ITV shows but don’t yet have a deep relationship with the brand on-demand. But the makeover isn’t just limited to a new interface: With a fresh...
Sky TV users just got Apple TV+ for free
If you have Sky TV then you just got a great free early Christmas gift
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Little America’ Season 2 On Apple TV+, With More Heartwarming Stories About The Immigrant Experience In America
After almost two years, Little America returns with more heartwarming stories about immigrant experiences in the U.S. The stories are based on real-life immigrant tales, and even if they’re fictionalized a bit, the stories are rooted in reality, which includes conflict and struggle. The second season continues the feelgood vibe that the first one established right before the pandemic hit.
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn calls Superman “biggest priority” in DCEU
The hierarchy of power at DC Studios is changing. James Gunn, who is known for heading the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy of Marvel movies in the MCU, recently dove into the world of DC with action movie The Suicide Squad and TV series Peacemaker. Now, with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 set to wrap up his work on Marvel superhero movies, the acclaimed director was snatched up by Warner Bros to head their newly-restructured DC Studios.
Kirstie's Handmade Christmas is one of tonight's TV highlights
Kirstie's Handmade Christmas is just one of the gems on TV Tonight.
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime This December
If you look at the movie offerings of Amazon Prime for December, you might think the streaming service is taking a few pages out of the Turner Classic Movies channel’s playbook. Among Amazon Prime’s best movies to stream in December are 19 films that were released before 1970, including two from the 1920s. (Here are […]
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
