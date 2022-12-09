ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed

Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be dismissed, a recent court order shows. Snyder was previously indicted in January 2021 on two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect in connection to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, the court document said. The charges were punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.
MICHIGAN STATE
Albany Herald

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains

At least five tornadoes were confirmed in Texas during a storm outbreak Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Three of the tornadoes were in Tarrant County, with the strongest having an EF-1 rating. One damage track was seen in the city of Grapevine, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy