Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Oregon governor calls death penalty 'immoral,' commutes sentences for all 17 inmates on death row
Outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to a news release Tuesday from her office. "Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon's moratorium on executions because the death penalty is...
Albany Herald
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be dismissed, a recent court order shows. Snyder was previously indicted in January 2021 on two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect in connection to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, the court document said. The charges were punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.
Albany Herald
Georgia Department of Education identifies 175 low-performing schools for additional support
ATLANTA — The state Department of Education (DOE) has identified 175 low-performing schools that need additional support to improve student performance for the 2022-2023 school year. In good news, 57 schools exited the list for the year. This is the first year the state has updated the list of...
Albany Herald
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains
At least five tornadoes were confirmed in Texas during a storm outbreak Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Three of the tornadoes were in Tarrant County, with the strongest having an EF-1 rating. One damage track was seen in the city of Grapevine, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Comments / 0