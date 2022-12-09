ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you prefer your pastry sweet or savory, alongside a morning cup of coffee or as an afternoon pick-me-up, the flaky, flavorful treats are always a nice addition to any day. Yelp searched for restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pastries around the country, compiling a list of the best pastries in each state. According to the site:

"From coffee shops to patisseries, there's so many local businesses where you can find your favorite pastry. Whatever it is you're craving, we've rounded up the best spots to get pastries."

To determine the list, Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of of reviews mentioning "pastry" and "pastries" and ranked the choices based on several factors, including total number and ratings of the reviews. All businesses were listed as open as of October 31, 2022.

So which bakery in South Carolina has the best pastries in the state?

Hilton Head Social Bakery

With 4.5 out of 5 stars and nearly 300 reviews on Yelp , South Carolina's Hilton Head Social Bakery serves the best pastries in the state. This American-style bakery with a French twist has everything from tasty lunch options and sweet and tangy tarts to pastries like pan au chocolat, mango peach turnovers, cinnamon walnut buns, pistachio eclairs, key lime brulee and much more.

Hilton Head Social Bakery is located at Harbourside Lane, Building 1 in Hilton Head Island. Check out the website to learn more and to see its list of delectable pastries.

Check out Yelp 's full list to see all the best pastries around the country.

