South Carolina woman sentenced for dumping mother’s body, taking her Social Security benefits
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for taking her deceased mother’s Social Security benefits after reportedly dumping her body in a river, officials say. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, has been sentenced to 16 months in...
Albany Herald
After 25 years of wrongful imprisonment, 2 Georgia men set free after newly uncovered evidence exonerates them of murder charges
After spending 25 years in prison on murder convictions related to the 1996 shooting death of their friend, two Georgia men were exonerated this week, after new evidence uncovered in a true-crime podcast last year proved their innocence, their lawyers said. Darrell Lee Clark and his co-defendant Cain Joshua Storey...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient. Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count...
Henry County Daily Herald
Oregon governor calls death penalty 'immoral,' commutes sentences for all 17 inmates on death row
Outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to a news release Tuesday from her office. "Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon's moratorium on executions because the death penalty is...
WLTX.com
Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment. CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.
WMAZ
Georgia baby taken off sedation after suffering burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — After a freak accident left a Powder Springs child with burns all over his little body, his family is sharing promising news about his recovery. Little Amahd is now off sedation, according to the family. He's not out of the woods yet, his mother said, adding the next few days are critical to his recovery process.
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
I-77 South reopens after 18-wheeler knocks traffic sign onto road at state line
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Interstate 77 was blocked Tuesday afternoon after an overhead traffic sign was knocked down onto the highway, according to the South Carolina highway patrol. A trooper tweeted around 1 p.m. that I-77 South, between the North Carolina state line and Carowinds Boulevard, was blocked by...
Henry County Daily Herald
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be dismissed, a recent court order shows. Snyder was previously indicted in January 2021 on two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect in connection to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, the court document said. The charges were punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.
iheart.com
COVID Cases Climb Across SC
(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
Henry County Daily Herald
Disney Conservation Fund grants funds to Georgia Audubon
ATLANTA – The Georgia Audubon has been awarded a grant by the Disney Conservation Fund to expand Project Safe Flight and Lights Out Georgia to the Georgia coast to help reduce bird collisions in this key region. This is the fourth consecutive grant Georgia Audubon has received from the Disney Conservation Fund to support collision-reduction efforts.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough officials approve LOST resolution, community development request for council member
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council approved a resolution for a Local Option Sales Tax agreement with officials of Henry County. At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the McDonough Council approved an 11.5% LOST for its residents. This is the largest distribution share that the city has received in its history, Emelia Walker, the city attorney with McDonough, said.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Four Places in SC Were Named the “Most Overweight and Obese Cities” in the U.S.
Four places in SC were named the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities" in the U.S. - Here's why.Photo byBritish Heart Foundation. One of the biggest issues right now in the U.S. is obesity. As a matter of fact, according to one source, oecd.org, 40% of Americans in the country ages 25 and over are obese! A major national publication just released a list of the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S." and four places in South Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which places in the state made the list as well as others that made it as well.
WXIA 11 Alive
Assistant commissioner of Georgia DJJ still missing days after disappearance
Victor Roberts works at the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice as an assistant commissioner. Those who know him say it's completely out of character.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Fire Rescue lays to rest Henry County's first fire chief
McDONOUGH — Members of the Henry County Fire Rescue Honor Guard laid to rest the county’s first ever fire chief on Dec. 3. Thomas Anthony Farah, 87, was named the first leader of the fire department in 1974.
WJCL
Sheriff: Cameras show woman breaking into South Carolina churches, taking cross, ornaments
A South Carolina woman is accused of signing her child out of school and then breaking into four churches with the child. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Leslie Reese, 42, broke into four churches. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese...
Henry County Daily Herald
Special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger in January 6 probe
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Mike Hassinger, public information officer with the Georgia secretary of state's office, confirmed that Raffensperger's...
Henry County Daily Herald
New security cameras to go up around Henry County
McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
Henry County Daily Herald
Raffensperger calls for elimination of general election runoffs
ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the General Assembly to eliminate general election runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger said. “We're also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”
