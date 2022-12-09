ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment. CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed

Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be dismissed, a recent court order shows. Snyder was previously indicted in January 2021 on two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect in connection to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, the court document said. The charges were punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

COVID Cases Climb Across SC

(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Disney Conservation Fund grants funds to Georgia Audubon

ATLANTA – The Georgia Audubon has been awarded a grant by the Disney Conservation Fund to expand Project Safe Flight and Lights Out Georgia to the Georgia coast to help reduce bird collisions in this key region. This is the fourth consecutive grant Georgia Audubon has received from the Disney Conservation Fund to support collision-reduction efforts.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough officials approve LOST resolution, community development request for council member

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council approved a resolution for a Local Option Sales Tax agreement with officials of Henry County. At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the McDonough Council approved an 11.5% LOST for its residents. This is the largest distribution share that the city has received in its history, Emelia Walker, the city attorney with McDonough, said.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Kennardo G. James

Four Places in SC Were Named the “Most Overweight and Obese Cities” in the U.S.

Four places in SC were named the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities" in the U.S. - Here's why.Photo byBritish Heart Foundation. One of the biggest issues right now in the U.S. is obesity. As a matter of fact, according to one source, oecd.org, 40% of Americans in the country ages 25 and over are obese! A major national publication just released a list of the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S." and four places in South Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which places in the state made the list as well as others that made it as well.
Henry County Daily Herald

Special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger in January 6 probe

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Mike Hassinger, public information officer with the Georgia secretary of state's office, confirmed that Raffensperger's...
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

New security cameras to go up around Henry County

McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Raffensperger calls for elimination of general election runoffs

ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the General Assembly to eliminate general election runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger said. “We're also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy