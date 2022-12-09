Read full article on original website
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday star sparks debate among Marvel fans after being ‘ruled out’ of MCU role
Marvel fans have been debating whether Jenna Ortega would be eligible for a future role in the popular superhero franchise.The 20-year-old actor is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the Netflix series Wednesday.While Marvel has been known for signing many of Hollywood’s most promising young actors onto big recurring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – including Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Hailee Steinfeld – some have pointed out that Ortega may never get the chance.This is because she has in fact already appeared in the MCU as a child, playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role...
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
thedigitalfix.com
Black Panther 2 just made box-office history for Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler knows how to make a successful Marvel movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has held onto the top spot in the US box office for five weeks. Not only does that make it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, but it ties a record Coogler set in 2017.
A.V. Club
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
Tragic Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 death might have leaked
The stage is set for the final installment in the Guardians franchise. James Gunn has teased more than once that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be a different kind of story, suggesting that hero deaths are on the table. The writer/director keeps saying that Guardians 3 will be emotional, delivering a different tone than what we’ve seen in previous entries.
ComicBook
MCU Variant Covers Homage Infinity Saga's Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Ant-Man 2
A new set of Marvel variant covers put the spotlight on three films that helped close out the Infinity Saga: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a moneymaker for Disney, as it takes some of the most iconic Marvel heroes and storylines, and adapts them for live-action TV shows and movies. The 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga span from the debut of Iron Man in 2008 to the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics is celebrating this cinematic era with a line of Infinity Saga variant covers, and February will see the unveiling of covers from Phase 3 of the MCU.
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn calls Superman “biggest priority” in DCEU
The hierarchy of power at DC Studios is changing. James Gunn, who is known for heading the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy of Marvel movies in the MCU, recently dove into the world of DC with action movie The Suicide Squad and TV series Peacemaker. Now, with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 set to wrap up his work on Marvel superhero movies, the acclaimed director was snatched up by Warner Bros to head their newly-restructured DC Studios.
Secret Wars and Kang Dynasty leaks might reveal the Avengers’ new endgame
The Multiverse Saga will conclude with two epic Avengers movies set one year apart. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres on May 2nd, 2025, with Secret Wars following on May 1st, 2026. The two stories should do for the Multiverse Saga what Infinity War and Endgame did for the Infinity Saga in 2018 and 2019. But if the newly leaked plot details for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are accurate, we already have an idea of what Marvel’s endgame is here.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
Marvel Reportedly Cut A Major WWE Star From Eternals
There's a report claiming that Marvel tried to tap a major WWE star for a role in Eternals.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise gave Top Gun 2 star the best advice on filming the ending
Nobody was rooting for the success of Top Gun 2 quite like Tom Cruise, and it turns out he had brilliant advice to offer the rest of the Top Gun cast along the way. Glen Powell, who played Hangman in the action movie, has revealed how Cruise gave him excellent guidance when it came to sticking the landing for the film’s big finale.
wegotthiscovered.com
Before you ask, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega made her MCU debut a decade ago
If you can name an actor who has worked in the last ten years, there’s a very good chance they’ve been in a Marvel movie as we’d like to remind you all Jenna Ortega has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of Netflix’s current...
thedigitalfix.com
Does Avatar 2 The Way of Water have a post-credit scene?
Does Avatar 2 The Way of Water have a post-credit scene? After more than a decade James Cameron is finally taking us back to Pandora in Avatar 2 The Way of Water. Was it worth the wait? Well, we’ve seen the new science fiction movie, and we can confidently say Cameron’s not let us down.
Everything that happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have leaked
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th, and we’ve already seen the first trailer for the highly-anticipated conclusion of this Guardians trilogy. The trailer teases some heartbreak for the audience, something Marvel fans should already expect from this sequel. James Gunn periodically says that the movie will be a high-stakes emotional adventure. The director obviously never shared plot details for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but there’s a significant leak that might reveal everything that happens in the sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright names the MCU hero that she wants Shuri to team up with next
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we have been given our new hero with Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, taking on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector. With the role remaining vacated for a year after her brother’s death, Shuri is finally able to synthesize the purple heart flower that had previously been destroyed by Killmonger in order to take on Namor.
