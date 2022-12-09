Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
William Joseph Burns, Jr. of Kitty Hawk, December 8
William Joseph Burns, Jr. finished his earthly walk December 8, 2022 at the age of 92 at his Kitty Hawk home. Bill served honorably in the US Coast Guard and eventually retired from a long career in the tool and die industry. He is survived by several relatives including his...
outerbanksvoice.com
James “Jim” Ernest O’Beirne, Jr. of Moyock, December 8
James “Jim” Ernest O’Beirne, Jr., age 71, of Moyock, NC died at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Born January 26, 1951 in Newport News, VA to Suzy Landin O’Beirne and the late James Ernest O’Beirne, he was married to Carol Ann Taylor O’Beirne. Jim was a retired copier/computer technician and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.
outerbanksvoice.com
James C. Gibbons of Coinjock, December 9
James “Pepere” Christopher Gibbons, age 72, of Coinjock, NC died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Nashua, NH on October 12, 1950 to the late Bernard Gibbons and Gabrielle Bergeron Gibbons, he was the husband of Kathleen A. Gibbons. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1980-1995 as a CPO/E7. He then worked at College of the Albemarle as an Associate Professor Computer Systems and Electronics Technologies for sixteen years and retired in 2017.
outerbanksvoice.com
Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber of Kitty Hawk, December 8
Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber, of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Bella was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1937. NYC was home until her family moved to Amityville, Long Island to open their family business. Bella is a graduate of Amityville High School and a proud Alumni of the Brooklyn School of Nursing, where she met her husband Javan “Jay” Reber. In 1960 they moved to Long Island, NY where they began their family life, and both worked as Registered Nurses.
outerbanksvoice.com
Jean Payne Basnight of Manteo, December 11
Jean Payne Basnight, 84, of Manteo, NC died peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side on Sunday December 11, 2022. She was married to Samuel C. Basnight for 64 years. Born Shelva Jean Payne on November 19, 1938, “Miss Jean,” as she was known by many, had a true servant’s heart.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Christmas Closures and Trash Collection Changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022; Saturday, December 24, 2022; Monday, December 26, 2022; and Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard will be closed on Friday, December 23,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Arts Announces A Call For Entry For 2023 Frank Stick Memorial Art Show
Dare Arts is now seeking entries for the 45th Annual Frank Stick Memorial Art Show, which will open at their Gallery in downtown Manteo at 6pm on Friday, February 3, 2023. Artists wishing to participate in the show can find the prospectus and sign up for a specific time to drop off their work online at DareArts.org/frankstickshow.
outerbanksvoice.com
Results from Dec. 7 swim meet at Nags Head Y
Local high school swim teams in the Northeastern Coastal Conference participated in meets this past week. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Manteo, First Flight and J.H. Holmes raced at the YMCA in Nags Head. The team scores were Women: First Flight 89, Manteo 42, JH Holmes 16 and Men: First Flight 98, Manteo 21, and JA Holmes 19.
outerbanksvoice.com
A Win for Disaster Relief at OBAR’s 25th Annual Charity Surf Fishing Tournament
Nags Head, NC – The Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® (OBAR) held their 25th Annual Charity Surf Fishing Tournament recently. The charity event benefited the Association’s Disaster Relief Fund held with the Outer Banks Community Foundation. A record twenty-five teams cast their lines at the event and almost $7,000 was raised.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk asks residents to take Land Use survey
Kitty Hawk is updating its Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Imagine Kitty Hawk 2050 will guide growth and development over the next 10-20 years. Your input is important in order to inform the vision, goals, priorities, policies, and recommendations of the plan. Please take the survey...
outerbanksvoice.com
Jersey Mike’s subs grand opening in Manteo
Franchise owner Shaun Hayman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Tuesday, December 13 to Saturday, December 17 to support Manteo High School. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 contribution in store to Manteo High School in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
outerbanksvoice.com
Navy removes old, unexploded ordinance in Colington
Dare County officials have confirmed that the Navy came to the Colington area on the afternoon of Dec. 11 to remove a piece of unexploded ordinance that apparently washed up from the sound. In response to a Voice question, Steven R. Kovacs, Dare County Deputy Director of Emergency Management/Fire Marshal,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Payne, Wickre elected as new Dare County Board of Ed chairman, vice chairman
Moments after the three new members were sworn in at the Dec. 12 Dare County Board of Education meeting, two of them were elected as chairman and vice chairman of that board. In a vote that reflected a clear and close split on the new board, Ron Payne became chairman and Barry Wickre was selected as vice chairman by the same 4-3 margin. In both votes, the three newcomers who were elected in November — Payne, Wickre and Matt Brauer — were joined by incumbent Carl Woody in creating the majority.
outerbanksvoice.com
Toys for Tots event at KDH Movies 10 brings in a haul
More than 1,000 tickets to free Christmas movies were distributed at KDH Movie 10 on Saturday morning, Dec. 10 to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots of Dare and Currituck Counties. KDH Movie 10 featured a choice of Polar Express, Elf, A Christmas Story or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
outerbanksvoice.com
After more than a century, the curtain comes down at the Pioneer Theater
This announcement about the permanent closing of the Pioneer Theatre in Manteo was posted on the theater website on the evening of Dec. 13. Here is the statement from the Creef family. After much discussion, thought and consideration, it is with a great deal of sadness, we, as the Creef...
Comments / 0