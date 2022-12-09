Moments after the three new members were sworn in at the Dec. 12 Dare County Board of Education meeting, two of them were elected as chairman and vice chairman of that board. In a vote that reflected a clear and close split on the new board, Ron Payne became chairman and Barry Wickre was selected as vice chairman by the same 4-3 margin. In both votes, the three newcomers who were elected in November — Payne, Wickre and Matt Brauer — were joined by incumbent Carl Woody in creating the majority.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO