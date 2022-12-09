Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Missing endangered teen found
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has said that 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave has been found. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the Bryan Police Department need your help to find a girl listed as missing and endangered. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave...
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
fox44news.com
Pedestrian dead in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
fox44news.com
Woman accused of beating another woman with handgun
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond, and is accused of beating another woman in the head with a pistol several times. Stephanie Perez remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday evening incident.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen convenience store shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a shooting. The department responded around 10 p.m. Monday to the Angel Food Mart in the 300 block of Gilmer Street. It was reported that two men arrived and demanded money from the clerks. The passenger then shot one of the clerks before both fled in a silver vehicle.
fox44news.com
Information sought in Killeen burglaries
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Property Crime Unit need your help to identify a Person of Interest in a string of business burglaries. Officers responded to these burglaries – which took place along Rancier Avenue and N. Fort Hood Street between December...
Centerville crash kills three, severely injures one
LEON COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Texas DPS reported a fatal crash occurred in Centerville at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to authorities, three people died and one was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to authorities, a 2022 Dodge Charger struck a tree...
wtaw.com
Two Arrests, One For “Indecent Assault” And Another Related To Retaliation
A woman draws her concealed handgun to get a man to leave after he assaulted her while she and a friend were on a walking trail. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report of a Bryan man who is accused of what CSPD describes as an “indecent assault”. The victim she feared being sexually assaulted after the man knocked her down. The victim also stated she was ready to shoot the man. 20 year old Brandon Lange remained in jail December 13 following his arrest December 9 in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.
KWTX
Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
fox44news.com
One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
KBTX.com
Man attempting to steal packages leads Madisonville police on high-speed chase
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested in Madisonville after he tried stealing two packages and led police on a high-speed chase. Dekimee Mosley, 31, was initially charged with evading arrest as Madisonville police continue to investigate other possible charges. On Dec. 9, police say they received a call...
wtaw.com
46th Time In The Brazos County Jail Will End With A Bryan Man Going To Prison
After a Brazos County district court jury trial was scheduled four times in the last eight months, a plea agreement was reached on a charge of family violence assault with a prior conviction. A news release from the district attorney’s office states that 52 year old Thomas Navarro II of...
Bryan: Missing 17-year-old found, authorities say
BRYAN, Texas — Authorities say that the missing 17-year-old who they believed to be in danger, has been found on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to the Bryan Police Department, the 17-year-old girl had been missing since Sunday, Nov. 27, where she was last seen at her home in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle around 11:30 p.m.
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
KWTX
Central Texas man arrested for narcotics trafficking
LAGUNA PARK, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has been arrested by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office after authorities found narcotics during a search warrant Friday evening. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies at around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 9 executed a search warrant relating to narcotics possession and trafficking...
Temple Police Department Combats Rising Crime
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department has been kept busy this past weekend and today, responding to multiple strings of crime. This morning, Temple PD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 Block of North 3rd Street. Roughly around 8:45 a.m., officers received calls about a man driving in his car […]
dailytrib.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Buchanan Dam man
Buchanan Dam resident Patrick Morin, 61, was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 10 on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite. The Texas Highway Patrol arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Goldthwaite resident Kerry Coates Kavanaugh, on Dec. 11 and charged him with failing to stop and render aid. Kavanaugh is currently being held...
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
fox44news.com
One dead, two injured in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Madison County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident occurred on Interstate 45 service road, approximately one mile north of Madisonville. The preliminary crash investigation says that at approximately 5:55 p.m. Sunday, a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound. A 2012 Kia Forte was traveling southbound, failed to maintain a single lane and went into the northbound lane – striking the Toyota head-on.
