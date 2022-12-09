Read full article on original website
WRAL
SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist
SIOUX FALLS S.D. — South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore, the group announced Tuesday. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020, when...
WRAL
Dragging officer is not woman's first attempt to flee arrest
Deserie Ann Byrum had outstanding warrants in both North Carolina and Arizona. Now she's in jail after injuring a Zebulon officer. Deserie Ann Byrum had outstanding warrants in both North Carolina and Arizona. Now she's in jail after injuring a Zebulon officer.
Updated COVID-19 boosters available for children 6 months, older in NC
North Carolina is preparing to offer updated COVID-19 boosters for children six months and older. Wake County plans to begin allowing parents to schedule their children’s booster appointments Friday morning. “Our healthcare system is taking a hard hit with a surge in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases across our...
WRAL
New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil
SANTA FE, N.M. — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia, economists told a panel of leading legislators on Monday. Economists from four state...
