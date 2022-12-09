ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WRAL

SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist

SIOUX FALLS S.D. — South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore, the group announced Tuesday. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020, when...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WRAL

Dragging officer is not woman's first attempt to flee arrest

Deserie Ann Byrum had outstanding warrants in both North Carolina and Arizona. Now she's in jail after injuring a Zebulon officer. Deserie Ann Byrum had outstanding warrants in both North Carolina and Arizona. Now she's in jail after injuring a Zebulon officer.
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL

New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil

SANTA FE, N.M. — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia, economists told a panel of leading legislators on Monday. Economists from four state...
TEXAS STATE

