thedigitalfix.com
Game of Thrones: what did the White Walkers do to the babies?
What did the White Walkers do to the babies? The White Walkers are a mysterious menace. Despite essentially being the final villain of the fantasy series Game of Thrones, we learn next to nothing about these horrible icy demons or what they want. We briefly see how they were made...
thedigitalfix.com
Aegon Targaryen II will cause “havoc” in House of the Dragon season 2
If you love the chaos caused by the Targaryen family in House of the Dragon, you’re going to be in luck with House of the Dragon season 2 because Aegon II Targaryen is set to unleash havoc on Westeros. Aegon II Targaryen is one of the central House of the Dragon characters, and is poised to take on a bigger role in the second season with the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon star reveals who Viserys sees when he dies
Whether you want to admit it or not, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) was the best House of the Dragon character. Was he a good king? Absolutely not, but compared to the other rotten apples who’ve fallen off the Targaryen family tree, he’s a saint who only wanted the best for his wives and children.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher Blood Origin review: mildly frustrating and moderately fun
The Witcher Blood Origin is the most ambitious Witcher project that Netflix has committed to since the first (excellent) season of the main fantasy series. Not only is it essentially Witcher-less, but it is also almost entirely detached from the central story and characters which audiences already know and love.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
thedigitalfix.com
Kit Harington teases Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off
The fantasy series Game of Thrones concluded with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) discovering he was a member of the Targaryen family and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. In the end, though, Jon killed his love, Danaerys, to put a stop to her tyranny and gave up any claim to the crown.
Vampire Survivors' first full DLC is coming next week
Legacy of the Moonspell will take players to an alternate world inspired by feudal Japan.
Dragon Age: Absolution review: "A delightful bridge to what comes next"
For the long-starved Dragon Age fan, anything at all connected to that franchise is a welcome balm, but it helps that the new Netflix animated series Dragon Age: Absolution is actually quite good. Showrunner Mairghread Scott clearly cares for the source material, and animation studio Red Dog Culture House brings the fire – sometimes literally – when needed.And for anyone not already familiar with the franchise, following along...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Showcased in Second Promo
The second season of The Misfit of Demon King Academy is officially set to premiere in Japan on January 7, and with that news comes a brand new second promo previewing the continuation. See what’s in store for The Misfit of Demon King Academy II below while we wait for the new season to debut.
What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?
The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
ComicBook
Wit Studios President Explains Why It Released Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and More
The anime industry is growing faster than ever these days, and honestly? There are more shows in the work than anyone can track. With hundreds of studios churning out content, only a select few can stand as leaders, and Wit Studios has carved out that niche for itself. With new projects on hand, the studio oversaw some of anime's biggest shows before passing them on to others. And now, the studio's president is addressing why Wit handed over the hits.
Engadget
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Rick and Morty season 7?
Will there be a Rick and Morty season 7? Warning spoilers ahead! Rick and Morty season 6 has come to an end with the reveal that the 22% nicer Rick we met in the last episode was, in fact, not the real Rick Sanchez but a robot built specifically to be kind to Morty and the family, while the real Rick hunted for Prime Rick (phew, that’s a lot of Ricks.)
Engadget
'Dead Cells' is getting Castlevania crossover DLC in early 2023
Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire are getting a chance to pay tribute to Castlevania, the series that inspired their game, with the roguelike's next DLC. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is said to be the game's biggest expansion to date, and it will be available on the PC and console versions in early 2023.
thedigitalfix.com
Who died in The White Lotus season 2?
Who died in The White Lotus season 2? The first episode of The White Lotus season 2 opened with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovering a mystery body floating in the Ionian Sea, and we spent the last seven episodes wondering who would meet their untimely end. The TV series has given...
Inside Pulse
Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series
The Japanese TV series Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger began airing in February 2004. The series was adapted into Power Rangers S.P.D. for America a year later. While there wasn’t much of a time difference between the two versions, the kids in Japan saw 50 episodes while the kids in America only got 38 episodes. What’s the difference? Fans will finally be able to enjoy the difference when Shout! Factory releases Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series on the 19th anniversary of the show’s first airing. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 4’s script triggered a shocking two-word response from studios
James Cameron, the director of Avatar and the upcoming Avatar 2, has said that his script for Avatar 4 was met with a shocking response from studio executives. Avatar 2 will release on December 16, 2022, and comes highly anticipated after the ground-breaking success of the first Avatar back in 2009.
