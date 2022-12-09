ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive

A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
Cleveland Jewish News

Chai Lifeline Hanukkah party gives joy to children with serious illness

Children with serious illnesses and their families got into the Hanukkah spirit this past Sunday at Chai Lifeline’s annual party for the holiday. Sponsored by Chemed Health, the street fair-themed event at The Art Factory in Patterson, N.J., drew more than 1,100 attendees. “It has been a dark year...
Cleveland Jewish News

Foundational texts of Chabad movement launched in digital form

Sefaria, a provider of digital Jewish texts at no cost, on Tuesday launched its offering of the four foundational texts of the Chabad-Lubavitch Chassidic movement. The newly available texts include a fully bilingual edition of the Tanya, the cornerstone philosophical text of the Chabad movement; a Hebrew version of Torah Ohr, a 19th-century compilation of the sermons of Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi (the Alter Rebbe), the founder of the Chabad movement, on Genesis and Exodus; a Hebrew version of Likkutei Torah, comprising sermons on Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy; and Derekh Mitzvotekha, a 19th-century Hebrew work by the third Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, that interprets Jewish commandments according to kabbalistic and Chassidic teachings.
Architectural Digest

This Guitar-Shaped Home Took 16 Years to Build—and It Doesn’t Have a Kitchen

If you’ve ever wanted to own a guitar-shaped home, you’re in luck, as one is currently for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. According to the New York Post, Elvis Carden, the home’s designer and builder, claimed to have a vision from God in the early ’70s telling him to build a guitar-shaped structure. Just back home from the Vietnam War and 18 years old, Carden felt pulled to oblige, and he drew blueprints for the house on a cardboard box.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

