Sefaria, a provider of digital Jewish texts at no cost, on Tuesday launched its offering of the four foundational texts of the Chabad-Lubavitch Chassidic movement. The newly available texts include a fully bilingual edition of the Tanya, the cornerstone philosophical text of the Chabad movement; a Hebrew version of Torah Ohr, a 19th-century compilation of the sermons of Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi (the Alter Rebbe), the founder of the Chabad movement, on Genesis and Exodus; a Hebrew version of Likkutei Torah, comprising sermons on Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy; and Derekh Mitzvotekha, a 19th-century Hebrew work by the third Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, that interprets Jewish commandments according to kabbalistic and Chassidic teachings.

