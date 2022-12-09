ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

New details released in officer-involved shooting

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aadvU_0jdLeyym00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, an off-duty uniformed officer was flagged down by a citizen near N.W. 4th and Pennsylvania Ave.

The man told the officer that a man, who was identified as Reginald Davis, had pointed a gun at him.

Cowboy Ranch shuts down after bar owner allegedly misses nearly two years of rent payments

Authorities say the officer immediately called for other officers to come to his location. He also reported hearing Davis fire off a shot.

Police arrived and confronted Davis in a parking lot in the 1800 block of N.W. 3rd St. and saw that he was armed with a pistol.

Officials say he was told to drop the gun, but that’s when he began yelling obscenities at the officers.

Investigators say he told officers that he was not going back to prison, and they were going to have to kill him.

Fraudulent charges continue at OK Casey’s gas stations, driving customers away

After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.

After being hit, Davis raised his pistol and pointed it at the officers, which caused several officers to fire their weapons.

Davis was wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtMPn_0jdLeyym00
Reginald Davis

Davis was arrested on six counts of pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

All four officers who fired their weapons have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash

An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: 2 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City, Authorities Investigating

OCPD says a juvenile and one other person were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night in Downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities said the shooting happened at Wanda Jackson Way and Oklahoma Ave. OCPD said some intersection nearby will be closed as officers investigate. Police haven't identified...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy