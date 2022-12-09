MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sheila A. Hamilton, 75, of North Raquette River Road, passed away on December 11, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Sheila was born May 19, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Peter and Virginia (Vrla) O’Toole. She graduated from DeSales Catholic School in Lockport and then attended Brockport College. Sheila later received her Master’s Degree in Social Work from University of Buffalo. She worked at Massena Wellness for many years and later at Massena VA as a Counselor. Sheila married Daniel Hamilton on June 17, 1967 in Rochester, he later predeceased her on February 12, 2000.

MASSENA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO