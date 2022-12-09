Read full article on original website
Vicki Golden
4d ago
Umm does anyone else thinks there's something wrong here, why did it take them a whole year to charge them???
wwnytv.com
Massena woman arrested in Thanksgiving assault case
TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Massena woman has been charged in connection with an assault on Thanksgiving. State police arrested Micheline Cogdill on Monday on counts of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. According to troopers, Cogdill pushed and punched another person and then kicked the alleged...
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
wwnytv.com
Police: Norfolk man arrested after fight over household chores
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A fight over household chores ended with the arrest of a 36-year-old Norfolk man. That’s according to state police, who were called to a home on State Highway 56 in the town of Norfolk Sunday evening. Troopers charged Charlie S. Sipos with...
mynbc5.com
3 Malone residents charged with kidnapping for allegedly beating and dumping teen on road
MALONE, N.Y. — Three Malone residents have been charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly beating a teenager for several hours and dumping them on the side of a roadway in Bangor. New York State Police said a Bangor resident contacted them after the 16-year-old victim came to their...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg man charged with endangering the welfare of a child in Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested on Sunday following an investigation in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 54-year-old Timothy Mills was charged was endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into an...
wwnytv.com
Kathleen O. Hulse, 88, of North Lawrence
NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen O. Hulse age 88 passed away at her home Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) with her family at her side. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
wwnytv.com
Part of Potsdam street now one way
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
wwnytv.com
Florence C. “Flossie” Brayton, 94, of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Florence C. “Flossie” Brayton, age 94, of Edwards, NY, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Legacy K, to be with her husband, Tom, of 73 years. Florence was born on January 8, 1928 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Harry and...
wwnytv.com
Elaine B. Lucas, 72, formerly of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Elaine B. Lucas, 72, formerly of Hermon, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Elaine was born in Gouverneur on December 23, 1949, the daughter of the Theodore Roosevelt and Mildred Lenore (Hewlett) Blanding. She graduated from Hermon-DeKalb School in 1967, Watertown...
wwnytv.com
How will municipalities split Mohawk tribe’s payment?
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Now that St. Lawrence County and two of its towns have gotten $2.4 million from the Akwesasne St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, how will that money be spent?. “That will yet to be determined when the new legislature convenes in January. We’ll start figuring out where...
wwnytv.com
Sheila A. Hamilton, 75, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sheila A. Hamilton, 75, of North Raquette River Road, passed away on December 11, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Sheila was born May 19, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Peter and Virginia (Vrla) O’Toole. She graduated from DeSales Catholic School in Lockport and then attended Brockport College. Sheila later received her Master’s Degree in Social Work from University of Buffalo. She worked at Massena Wellness for many years and later at Massena VA as a Counselor. Sheila married Daniel Hamilton on June 17, 1967 in Rochester, he later predeceased her on February 12, 2000.
wwnytv.com
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is making good on millions of dollars owed to North Country communities. On December 1st, the tribe paid a total of almost $2.4 million to St. Lawrence County and the towns of Massena and Brasher. The money is for unpaid “Tribal-State Compact...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg firefighter union’s win could cost city $500K
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It’s a win for Ogdensburg firefighters as an arbitrator rules in favor of the union in its contract battle with the city. This ruling could cost Ogdensburg more than half a million dollars. The arbitration ruling finds Ogdensburg breached its contract with the city...
wwnytv.com
Massena to use state millions to fix buildings, create “riverwalk”
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - We know more today about how the village of Massena will spend $10 million it’s getting from the state. The money will go to fix up several buildings, create a “riverwalk,” and improve the village’s streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the...
wwnytv.com
Tuesday’s weather: what we know
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Good morning! If you’re an early riser, you’re waking up to cold temperatures. At 5:45 AM, it was 2 degrees in Watertown, 7 degrees in Lowville, 5 degrees in Massena. We’re headed into the mid-20s today, in what’s the middle day of three...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg adopts budget with fewer job cuts, but higher taxes
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s newly-adopted budget will cut 5 positions. That’s half the jobs that were on the chopping block in November. City council agreed to the spending plan Monday night. Three cuts will be made in the police department, including in dispatching. Two other positions...
wwnytv.com
Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers
MADRID, New York (WWNY) -This summer, Madrid will be the go-to spot for lovers of Allis Chalmers tractors. That would include Alan Garrand, former president of the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum. He’s been collecting Allis Chalmers tractors for 40 years. They have more than a few: “Today,...
wwnytv.com
High school hockey: IHC, OFA win
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Immaculate Heart and Ogdensburg Free Academy both took victories in boys hockey Tuesday. IHC beat Cicero-North Syracuse 6-3. Jayden Romig led the way with a hat trick. Ogdensburg shut out Malone 6-0. We have video from both games - watch by clicking on the picture...
wwnytv.com
Tuesday sports: St. Lawrence Central, Canton win in hoops
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton and St. Lawrence Central both scored wins Monday - in boys’ basketball, St. Lawrence Central beat Parishville-Hopkinton 68-31. and in girls’ basketball, Canton edged Malone, 46-44. We have video from both games. Click on the picture to watch. High school basketball. South...
wwnytv.com
Edwards-Knox voters say yes to two projects
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Edwards-Knox Central School District residents voted to approve two school projects Tuesday. The first was for $6.8 million for a variety of repairs and improvements, ranging from new floors for classrooms, to athletic field upgrades, to new sidewalks. Most of the project will be paid for with state money. (Complete list at the bottom of this story.) The remainder will be from the school district’s savings, so the project is not expected to raise taxes.
