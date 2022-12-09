Read full article on original website
Related
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Shocking Discovery & An Ultimatum
Y&R spoilers weekly update for December 5 – 9, 2022, tease the week ahead is full of a shocking discovery and an ultimatum. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and...
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jeremy Kidnaps Harrison
Y&R spoilers have made it clear that Nikki Newman, Phyllis Summers, and Ashley Abbott’s plot to drive Diane Jenkins out of Genoa City would have consequences, and now the proverbial chickens have come home to roost. Jeremy Stark showed up on the Abbott doorstep, looking for the woman who he now knows got him sent to prison. The stakes have just gotten a lot higher!
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Dec. 12 – 16: Ridge Can’t Make a Decision
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 12-16 reveal that notorious waffler Ridge Forrester can't make an important decision.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
B&B Spoilers Video Preview: Ridge And Taylor Are Ready To Wed…Or Are They?
The B&B spoilers video promo for November 21 – November 25, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!. Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is the epitome of a blushing bride as she readies herself for (what she hopes is) her trip down the aisle. Excitement is in the air, but she refuses to breathe a sigh of relief until the vows are done, and she’s Mrs. Ridge Forrester. Even Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) cheering her on won’t have Taylor ready to celebrate until the deed is done.
GH Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Deceit, Demands, And Daring Moves
The GH spoilers for December 5 – 16, 2022 reveal rescue attempts, lies and manipulations, shocking discoveries, and dangerous confrontations. You won’t want to miss a moment of what’s coming as the holiday season begins. GH Spoilers: Upcoming Highlights. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is back in...
Y&R Spoilers Photos: Dangerous Confrontations & Recriminations
Y&R spoilers photos for Thursday, December 8, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Genoa City residents stirring up all the drama. This is going to be an exciting episode you will not want to miss. Y&R Spoilers. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is none too pleased to see...
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Taylor Will Be Humiliated By Thomas’s Stunt
B&B spoilers have yet to tease how the secret will come out that Thomas Forrester made the call to Child Protective Services and not Brooke Logan, but now that Douglas Forrester knows the truth, it’s just a matter of time. But it’s Thomas’s mother, Taylor Hayes, a world-renowned psychiatrist, who stands to be the most affected.
Y&R Spoilers For December 1: Nikki Makes A Big Discovery About Phyllis
The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, tease a shaky alliance getting shakier, exes growing closer through remembering the past, and one mom doing a lot of damage control. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s coming up. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Nikki Newman (Melody...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Connor Finds Out About His Other Secret Brother
Y&R spoilers teased how Connor Newman managed to take learning that Johnny Abbott is his biological brother and somehow turn it into whining that Chelsea Lawson wants Johnny, not him. (We’re still scratching our heads over that one.) Y&R Spoilers Speculation. And then he managed to turn his mother’s...
Y&R Recap For December 12: Jeremy Puts The Fear Of God In Phyllis
The Y&R recap for Monday, December 12, 2022, brings a terrifying surprise, recriminations, amends, and so much more. Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) appreciated his mom’s good mood. Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) made amends to Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case), and she started with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) was once again rescued by Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei). Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) kept Diane Jenkins’s (Susan Walters) whereabouts secret, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) bonded, and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) got a terrifying surprise. Now let’s dive deeper into what happened.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Adam clash over Chelsea
Billy and Adam continue to clashFacebook screenshot. The Young and the Restless has some interesting storylines right now that don't make sense to fans. Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) should have been furious with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) for sleeping with his wife Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) but instead is being very levelheaded about the situation. Meanwhile, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will continue to fight over Chelsea Lawson ( Melissa CLaire Egan) when neither has any claim to her.
Y&R Spoilers For December 7: Jack Gives Phyllis A Huge Ultimatum
The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, tease an ultimatum, seduction, and an alliance. You won’t want to miss a second of this drama-filled episode. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is dead set on getting Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town — even if that means inviting a criminal to Genoa City. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is beside himself with worry over his family now that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) has shown up. Diane knew just who tipped him off to her location — Phyllis.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Billy Uses Johnny To Remain Chelsea’s White Knight
Y&R spoilers are making it clearer and clearer that Billy Abbott has a new addiction: Being the only one Chelsea Lawson turns to. He ignored his girlfriend, Lily Winters, advising him to pull back. He ignored Sharon Rosales advising him not to get overly involved. Y&R Spoilers Speculation. And when...
Front Burner: A New Y&R Story For Sharon Rosales
The last time Sharon Rosales had something vaguely front-burner going on, on The Young and the Restless, she had breast cancer. Even her marriage to Rey Rosales was less about Sharon and more about, first, whether Sharon could stay away from Nicholas Newman, or, at the end, whether Rey Rosales would fall for Chelsea Lawson’s charms (assuming he survived Chelsea’s attempts to kill him).
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Nicole Gets Quite An Eyeful…Of Sloan And Eric
DAYS spoilers photos for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. Nicole Walker (Arianna Zucker) is a woman full of regret, and she wants to make...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Lies Destroy Her and Drew’s Relationship
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate Carly Spencer and Drew Cain's relationship will be tested by the secret of Willow Tait's maternity.
GH Spoilers Speculation: Selina Wu Guards A Secret From Her Past
GH spoilers have been promising us for years that we’d learn more about the mysterious and magnificent Selina Wu. Those hints have been few and far between. Until yesterday, when she just might have accidentally let us know something she wouldn’t want us to know. (That is, if she’s aware she’s been watched by a few million people on a daily basis.)
