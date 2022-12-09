The B&B spoilers video promo for November 21 – November 25, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!. Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is the epitome of a blushing bride as she readies herself for (what she hopes is) her trip down the aisle. Excitement is in the air, but she refuses to breathe a sigh of relief until the vows are done, and she’s Mrs. Ridge Forrester. Even Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) cheering her on won’t have Taylor ready to celebrate until the deed is done.

23 DAYS AGO