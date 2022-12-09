Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
yaktrinews.com
Kennewick School District wants to place retired law officers in schools, voters will decide in 2023
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was during active shooter training this summer when the conversation began between Kennewick City Officials, KSD personnel and law enforcement: ‘why not place retired law officers inside schools to keep them safe?’. “Safety and security has been a long standing priority for us and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
KEPR
Freezing fog causes crashes, school delays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More crashes flooded the roads early Monday morning due to drivers going too fast in the freezing fog. State troopers responded to a semi truck and trailer rollover accident on SR 397 just south of the I-182 and Highway 12 interchange. The freezing fog and ice...
FOX 11 and 41
Pit Bull Pen’s 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl
RICHLAND, Wash.- It’s the season of giving! The Pit Bull Pen is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl. The Pup Crawl will be off Kingsgate Way in Richland starting at 4pm on Saturday, December 10th. The event brings people together with one furry thing in common, THEIR PUPS!
nbcrightnow.com
Snow routes, delays and cancelations for regional schools on December 12
Bethlehem Lutheran: Two-hours late. Eagles' Nest opens at 8:30 a.m. Benton Franklin Head Start: Two-hours late. No a.m. classes. Calvary Christian: Two-hours late. Christ the King School: Two-hours late. Preschool-8th grade starting at 10:25 a.m. Finley School District: Two-hours late. Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten: All classes 10:30-12:30. Kennewick School District:...
Richland mushroom cloud, Pasco City Council controversy among Tri-City Herald letters
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 12/12/2022
elkhornmediagroup.com
Byram: Drug measure brings danger
PENDLETON – Pendleton police are continuing to investigate a check washing ring. Chief Chuck Byram says he anticipates more arrests and additional charges. He also said that since the passage of Measure 110, the public is less safe than it was when possession of drugs was an arrestable offense.
KEPR
An active shooter threat puts three Kennewick schools in critical lockdown on Friday
Kennewick Wash. — What ultimately turned out to be a hoax involving an active shooter, caused three schools in the Southridge neighborhood of Kennewick to go into critical lockdown for around two hours on Friday. Around noon, police received a call claiming there was an active shooter at Southridge...
Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 9-10, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla
Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
nbcrightnow.com
Juveniles arrested after graffiti spree in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1:30 p.m. on December 13 Kennewick Police responded to a report of a group of juveniles spraying graffiti on multiple structures in the area of West 7th Place and Kent Street. When Officers contacted the juvenile spray painters one of them ran away. Additional KPD units quickly...
Icy roads force Tri-City school delays Dec. 12. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire Department and The Red Cross hand out smoke alarms to Tri-Cities R-V Park
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Fire Department partnering with The Red Cross, going door to door today giving out and installing smoke alarms at the Tri-Cities R-V Park as part of their Sound the Alarm campaign. The Kennewick Fire Department responded to three different fires at the Tri-Cities RV...
elkhornmediagroup.com
County to consider transferring stagecoach to museum
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meets today (Monday) at 1:15 p.m. and will consider a motion to divest interest in a historical stagecoach that the county owns that is currently in the possession of the Fort Walla Walla Museum where it has been on historical display since 1970.
Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court
Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. One lane is now open on I-82. Use extreme caution if driving in the area, as first responders are still on scene. DECEMBER 12, 2022 3:14 p.m. Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. The crash involved a semi truck and...
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
Pasco woman takes plea agreement in 2021 fatal stabbing
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A Pasco woman, who was set to go to trial in the 2021 killing of a man at a trailer park, has taken a plea deal and avoided going in front of a jury. Marta Miller was charged with murder in the killing of Bobby Burgess at the Riviera Trailer Village back in August of 2021....
Comments / 1