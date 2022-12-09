ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Comments / 1

Related
nbcrightnow.com

New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Freezing fog causes crashes, school delays

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More crashes flooded the roads early Monday morning due to drivers going too fast in the freezing fog. State troopers responded to a semi truck and trailer rollover accident on SR 397 just south of the I-182 and Highway 12 interchange. The freezing fog and ice...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Pit Bull Pen’s 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl

RICHLAND, Wash.- It’s the season of giving! The Pit Bull Pen is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl. The Pup Crawl will be off Kingsgate Way in Richland starting at 4pm on Saturday, December 10th. The event brings people together with one furry thing in common, THEIR PUPS!
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Snow routes, delays and cancelations for regional schools on December 12

Bethlehem Lutheran: Two-hours late. Eagles' Nest opens at 8:30 a.m. Benton Franklin Head Start: Two-hours late. No a.m. classes. Calvary Christian: Two-hours late. Christ the King School: Two-hours late. Preschool-8th grade starting at 10:25 a.m. Finley School District: Two-hours late. Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten: All classes 10:30-12:30. Kennewick School District:...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Byram: Drug measure brings danger

PENDLETON – Pendleton police are continuing to investigate a check washing ring. Chief Chuck Byram says he anticipates more arrests and additional charges. He also said that since the passage of Measure 110, the public is less safe than it was when possession of drugs was an arrestable offense.
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla

Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Juveniles arrested after graffiti spree in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1:30 p.m. on December 13 Kennewick Police responded to a report of a group of juveniles spraying graffiti on multiple structures in the area of West 7th Place and Kent Street. When Officers contacted the juvenile spray painters one of them ran away. Additional KPD units quickly...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

County to consider transferring stagecoach to museum

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meets today (Monday) at 1:15 p.m. and will consider a motion to divest interest in a historical stagecoach that the county owns that is currently in the possession of the Fort Walla Walla Museum where it has been on historical display since 1970.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east

INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. One lane is now open on I-82. Use extreme caution if driving in the area, as first responders are still on scene. DECEMBER 12, 2022 3:14 p.m. Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. The crash involved a semi truck and...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy