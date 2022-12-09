Read full article on original website
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
Gamespot
The Flash Gets A New Release Date, Yet Again
The Flash will make a splash on the silver screen one week earlier than originally planned. Warner Bros. Discovery has moved the DC superhero movie up to June 16, 2023, replacing the previously set date of June 23. Variety reported the release date shift for The Flash. The Ezra Miller-starring...
Tell Me Everything: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
The stresses of mental health in the social media age are explored in provocative teen drama Tell Me Everything.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer and Poster Released
On Wednesday, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for the second season of Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. A press release confirms that the new season begins after months have passed since the fall of the cloning facility on Kamino. The Bad Batch is still trying to navigate the Empire's rise after the Republic's fall. In the new season, they will cross paths with some new and familiar faces, including -- based on the trailer -- Bail Organa and Captain Rex as they embark on various mercenary missions to dangerous locales. You can watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 below (or revisit the first trailer).
ComicBook
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
thedigitalfix.com
Jonathan Frakes teases more TNG follow up series after Picard season 3
Jonathan Frakes, who starred as Commander Riker in the Star Trek series The Next Generation and the TNG Star Trek movies, has said that more TNG follow on series could be coming down the line. Frakes played Riker, the second in command on the Star Trek starship USS Enterprise-D, over...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
Prince Harry’s Subtle Body Language Signal in New Netflix Trailer Shows He’s ‘Uncomfortable’ About Leaving Royal Family, Expert Says
A body language expert analyzed the newest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix trailer and pointed out Harry's gestures and facial expressions.
Asteroid City: release date, cast and everything we know about the new Wes Anderson movie
Asteroid City is the latest Wes Anderson movie, featuring both his usual troupe of actors and some exciting new ones. Here’s what we know about the movie.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Collider
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
James Gunn is shaking up the DC Universe – here are all the rumored changes so far
DC is undergoing some major changes
Collider
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
Collider
Gal Gadot Teases 'Wonder Woman's Next Chapter
To celebrate the ninth anniversary of her casting as Diana Prince, and her tenure as DC's superhero Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has taken to Instagram to post an emotional message to fans to thank them for their support over that tenure, while teasing the future of the warrior from Themyscira.
startattle.com
Whina (2022 movie) trailer, release date
Biopic about the life of Whina Cooper, an activist who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of fellow Māori women. Startattle.com – Whina 2022. Director : James Napier Robertson / Paula Whetu Jones. Production : General Film Corporation / Ingenious Media / Rakija Films. Distributor : Transmission Films.
startattle.com
The Old Way (2023 movie) Western, trailer, release date, Nicolas Cage
An old gunslinger and his daughter must face the consequences of his past, when the son of a man he m—–ed years ago arrives to take his revenge. Startattle.com – The Old Way 2023. Starring : Nicolas Cage. Genre : Action / Western. Country : United States.
thedigitalfix.com
Colin Farrell confirms when The Penguin HBO series filming starts
This year’s Variety Actors on Actors series of 2022 has provided plenty of gems, perhaps none more so than Colin Farrell’s conversation with Jamie Lee Curtis. At first they seemed an odd pairing, but their conversation became a full-on therapy session, and they both discussed their journeys with sobriety.
