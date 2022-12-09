Read full article on original website
1 injured in shooting outside concert in Glendale; suspect outstanding
PHOENIX – An argument outside a concert in Glendale escalated to a shooting that left one man hospitalized Tuesday night, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the suspect left the Westgate Entertainment District after the shooting around 11 p.m. and hasn’t been found. Police said the 33-year-old...
Police say man fired gun at officers during foot chase in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police said a man fired a gun at officers during a foot chase in downtown Phoenix on Sunday evening. Officers working on an unrelated call near First and Roosevelt streets at about 8:30 p.m. were approached by a man with a gun who asked them a question before walking away, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Apache Junction
PHOENIX – A man was killed Sunday night in Apache Junction in what appears to be a road rage shooting, authorities said. Police responded to a residential area near Tomahawk Road and Southern Avenue and found Jordan Toro with a gunshot wound, according to a spokesman for the East Valley city.
Suspect arrested in fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week
PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week was arrested, authorities said. Domingo Luz, 37, was arrested and booked into jail on first-degree murder and other charges, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. Officers said Luz and Carlos Doiron, a man...
Adoptive mother arrested in case of Buckeye boy who went missing in 2016
PHOENIX — More than six years after 10-year-old Jesse Wilson went missing from his Buckeye home, police announced Tuesday that his adoptive mother has been arrested in the case. Crystal Wilson, 54, was indicted by a grand jury last week on one count of abandoning or concealing a body,...
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Man arrested after Phoenix crash leaves 1 dead, another injured
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash left one man dead and another person seriously injured, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of the collision around 2 a.m. near Maryland and 43rd avenues and found the driver of one vehicle with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pilot program underway in Arizona aimed at eliminating firefighting foam linked to cancer
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has launched a pilot program that will eliminate foam linked to cancer in firefighters. The program will assist select fire departments statewide by removing, disposing and replacing foam that contains per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Foam with PFAS, known as “forever...
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday morning for a man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Saturday in south Phoenix. Gary Holiday, 61, has a condition that makes him easily confused and forgetful. He recently had a surgical procedure and might be using a wheelchair.
6 homes donated for patients who travel to Valley cancer center for treatment
PHOENIX — Homebuilder Taylor Morrison will construct and donate six homes in Gilbert for patients and families who travel long distances to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center for treatment. Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2023 and be completed about a year later, the Scottsdale-based company...
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen in Maricopa
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old man last seen in Maricopa on Saturday. Conrad Ayran Gabriel stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his home in his gray 2002 Toyota Camry Solara...
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Phoestivus holiday market takes over new downtown Phoenix site this week
PHOENIX — In its 13th year, the annual Phoestivus holiday market has a new home in downtown Phoenix. The two-night free event will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the parking lot off Fifth Street between McKinley and Pierce streets. Admission is free,...
Nursery in Phoenix provides solution for newborns exposed to opioids
PHOENIX – The 12-room nursery is surprisingly quiet. Rather than beeping monitors, there are whispered conversations. The hum of a bottle warmer. A cry occasionally pierces this silence, and within moments a parent, nurse or volunteer cuddler is at the baby’s side. Do they need to be fed or changed? Rocked or held? Or, in this facility, given medication to ease their discomfort?
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
Trial starts for Phoenix man charged with seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 attack
PHOENIX – The trial started Monday for a Phoenix man and three others charged with seditious conspiracy and other felonies related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo is accused of participating in an effort by the Oath Keepers to stop Congress from certifying...
Here’s what transportation projects have been funded by Prop 400
PHOENIX — Prop 400 is the region’s half cent sales tax that funds transportation projects in the Valley. A recently published report shows the work that was done throughout the year funded by the money collected by the tax. “There’s important freeway projects. Projects like the widening of...
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd bringing Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour to Phoenix
PHOENIX — A century’s worth of Southern rock greatness is coming to Phoenix next year when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for a North American tour. The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour is set to hit Ak-Chin Pavilion on Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale to...
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
Here’s what you need to know about Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 collector car auction in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — It’s almost time for Barrett-Jackson’s annual collector car auction to speed into WestWorld of Scottsdale. After a popular 2022 event that brought in nearly $9 million for charities, organizers are planning for an action-packed 52nd iteration. “This year’s Scottsdale auction will once again provide an...
