Tempe, AZ

KTAR.com

1 injured in shooting outside concert in Glendale; suspect outstanding

PHOENIX – An argument outside a concert in Glendale escalated to a shooting that left one man hospitalized Tuesday night, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the suspect left the Westgate Entertainment District after the shooting around 11 p.m. and hasn’t been found. Police said the 33-year-old...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Police say man fired gun at officers during foot chase in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police said a man fired a gun at officers during a foot chase in downtown Phoenix on Sunday evening. Officers working on an unrelated call near First and Roosevelt streets at about 8:30 p.m. were approached by a man with a gun who asked them a question before walking away, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Apache Junction

PHOENIX – A man was killed Sunday night in Apache Junction in what appears to be a road rage shooting, authorities said. Police responded to a residential area near Tomahawk Road and Southern Avenue and found Jordan Toro with a gunshot wound, according to a spokesman for the East Valley city.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week

PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week was arrested, authorities said. Domingo Luz, 37, was arrested and booked into jail on first-degree murder and other charges, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. Officers said Luz and Carlos Doiron, a man...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested after Phoenix crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash left one man dead and another person seriously injured, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of the collision around 2 a.m. near Maryland and 43rd avenues and found the driver of one vehicle with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday morning for a man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Saturday in south Phoenix. Gary Holiday, 61, has a condition that makes him easily confused and forgetful. He recently had a surgical procedure and might be using a wheelchair.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen in Maricopa

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old man last seen in Maricopa on Saturday. Conrad Ayran Gabriel stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his home in his gray 2002 Toyota Camry Solara...
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Nursery in Phoenix provides solution for newborns exposed to opioids

PHOENIX – The 12-room nursery is surprisingly quiet. Rather than beeping monitors, there are whispered conversations. The hum of a bottle warmer. A cry occasionally pierces this silence, and within moments a parent, nurse or volunteer cuddler is at the baby’s side. Do they need to be fed or changed? Rocked or held? Or, in this facility, given medication to ease their discomfort?
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
PHOENIX, AZ

