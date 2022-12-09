Read full article on original website
A Christmas Angel: Conway provides 1,900 gifts for children
Mary Conway definitely has the heart of a Christmas champion. The Tulare County Parole Agent made a trip to her 18th school on Tuesday at Vandalia Elementary School and came bearing gifts she placed along tables that stretched across the school's cafeteria for first and second graders to choose to receive.
Lindsay City Council to consider sale of McDermont X
He Lindsay City Council will consider the sale of the McDermont X community center to the operator who has been operating the facility at its next meeting. The council will meet at 6 p.m. today. The pending sale in which the city of Lindsay will sell the facility to McDermont Ventures which operates the facility would end the city's partnership in managing the site.
Porterville Animal Control Manager Augie Gonzalez dies
The Porterville Police Department announced Porterville Animal Control Manager Augie Gonzalez died on Friday night. “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, I inform you that Augie Gonzalez, the Porterville Police Department Animal Control Manager and friend of so many, passed away Friday night surrounded by family,” Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow said. Augie had a major medical emergency last week, which resulted in his passing. Augie was a tremendously dedicated and passionate employee.”
Man accused of auto theft arrested
A man accused of auto theft has been arrested. Eduardo Saucedo Ramirez, 27 of Terra Bella, was arrested. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday Porterville Police officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Mathew Street regarding a theft of a vehicle that just occurred. The vehicle was left running while unattended in front of the residence.
