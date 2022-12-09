ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

247Sports

Fresno State starting WR Josh Kelly enters Transfer Portal

The Fresno State Bulldogs will see the majority of its passing production graduate, and now one of the few returners has declared for the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports that junior wide receiver Josh Kelly officially entered into the portal on Monday. Kelly was a 3-Star recruit for...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldog Insider feature: Evan Williams’ decision

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State senior safety Evan Williams has one year of college eligibility left. However, the Bulldogs’ defensive captain hasn’t yet decided whether he’s moving on or he will play one more year. “There’s pros and cons to each path,” said Williams. “So, I’m starting to understand that. In a little bit, […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford gets 'quite a soaking' over weekend

More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra. “It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday. The rainfall total was 0.66 of an...
HANFORD, CA
rtands.com

Watch: Central Valley Training Center Celebrates 2022 Graduates

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) on Dec. 9 celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma, Calif. According to CHSRA, the no-cost pre-apprenticeship program, which provides hands-on construction...
SELMA, CA
cmac.tv

City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program

DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy shot in Clovis, investigation underway, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they responded to the intersection of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMJ

Woman Shot Friday Morning in Fresno

FRESNO, CA (KMJ/FOX26) – A woman was shot multiple times Friday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a Shot Spotter activation around 9:45 a.m. at California Ave. and Pottle Ave. near Ventura St. and MLK Jr. Blvd. Police say the woman was hit multiple times in the...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia Fox Theater takes Three Dog Night downtown

VISALIA – Three Dog Night brought “Joy to the World” and to their fans in the early 70’s, but they didn’t stop there. Nearly 50 years later, the band is still touring, and has Visalia on its list. Legendary rock band Three Dog Night is...
VISALIA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Visalia, CA

Since 1852, European immigrants have inhabited Visalia, California, formerly known as Four Creeks. Visalia's name came from Nathaniel Vise's hometown in Kentucky; Vise was one of the early settlers in the city. Nathaniel Vise predicted that Visalia would one day become the county seat of Tulare County, which came true.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford couple home, unscathed after cruise ship hit by rogue wave

Mark and Sandra Dawson's eagerly-anticipated cruise to Antarctica was derailed this month by what the Hanford man described as "just dumb luck." After one incident turned their ship, The Viking Polaris, around before they could disembark, the ship was struck on Dec. 6 by a “rogue wave” that killed one passenger and injured at least four others, according to news reports.
HANFORD, CA

