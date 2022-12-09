Read full article on original website
After MW Title, Fresno State lands 6 commits in 30-hour span
The Fresno State Bulldogs’ 2023 recruiting class doubled from six commitments to 12 in the span of the last 30 hours. The Bulldogs added six commitments - including three tight ends - over the course of Monday and Tuesday. Fresno State hosted 18 recruits on official visits over the...
Tulare, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tulare. The Selma High School basketball team will have a game with Mission Oak High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00. The El Diamante High School basketball team will have a game with Tulare Union High School on December 12, 2022, 19:30:00.
Fresno State starting WR Josh Kelly enters Transfer Portal
The Fresno State Bulldogs will see the majority of its passing production graduate, and now one of the few returners has declared for the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports that junior wide receiver Josh Kelly officially entered into the portal on Monday. Kelly was a 3-Star recruit for...
Bulldog Insider feature: Evan Williams’ decision
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State senior safety Evan Williams has one year of college eligibility left. However, the Bulldogs’ defensive captain hasn’t yet decided whether he’s moving on or he will play one more year. “There’s pros and cons to each path,” said Williams. “So, I’m starting to understand that. In a little bit, […]
Reedley High School football player battling stage 4 testicular cancer
Malachi Rios is a junior at Reedley High School. He's a linebacker on the football team but the challenge he's facing now is off the field.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford gets 'quite a soaking' over weekend
More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra. “It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday. The rainfall total was 0.66 of an...
rtands.com
Watch: Central Valley Training Center Celebrates 2022 Graduates
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) on Dec. 9 celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma, Calif. According to CHSRA, the no-cost pre-apprenticeship program, which provides hands-on construction...
Snow in Fresno? The conditions needed to make it happen
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend saw a hefty amount of snowfall in California: the Sierra Nevada received around 48 inches of snow in just 48 hours – some areas are at five feet deep. With so much snow falling across the county, could any of that fall here in Fresno? According to CBS47 Chief […]
cmac.tv
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
Home near Lindsay struck by lightning, no injuries reported
The Tulare County Fire Department says no one was hurt, but there was damage to the home and a tree.
Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified school trustee allegedly hid $1.3k in booze purchases on Superintendent’s dime
New revelations of financial misconduct by Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic are arriving just as the ousted school board member is set to leave office. Slatic is alleged to have underreported a gift on state-mandated ethics disclosure forms. The gift in question: a pricey meal – paid for by Fresno...
Boy shot in Clovis, investigation underway, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they responded to the intersection of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple […]
KMJ
Woman Shot Friday Morning in Fresno
FRESNO, CA (KMJ/FOX26) – A woman was shot multiple times Friday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a Shot Spotter activation around 9:45 a.m. at California Ave. and Pottle Ave. near Ventura St. and MLK Jr. Blvd. Police say the woman was hit multiple times in the...
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Man slept while garage burned in central Fresno, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garage and two vehicles were described as a total loss on Monday after a fire started in the central Fresno home Monday morning while the person living there was asleep, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno Fire Department, three engines, two trucks and a battalion chief […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia Fox Theater takes Three Dog Night downtown
VISALIA – Three Dog Night brought “Joy to the World” and to their fans in the early 70’s, but they didn’t stop there. Nearly 50 years later, the band is still touring, and has Visalia on its list. Legendary rock band Three Dog Night is...
Expected freezing temperatures have Valley farmers on high alert
Farmers are preparing to protect their crops from temperatures that could cause damage.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Visalia, CA
Since 1852, European immigrants have inhabited Visalia, California, formerly known as Four Creeks. Visalia's name came from Nathaniel Vise's hometown in Kentucky; Vise was one of the early settlers in the city. Nathaniel Vise predicted that Visalia would one day become the county seat of Tulare County, which came true.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford couple home, unscathed after cruise ship hit by rogue wave
Mark and Sandra Dawson's eagerly-anticipated cruise to Antarctica was derailed this month by what the Hanford man described as "just dumb luck." After one incident turned their ship, The Viking Polaris, around before they could disembark, the ship was struck on Dec. 6 by a “rogue wave” that killed one passenger and injured at least four others, according to news reports.
