Centralia, IL

5 On Your Side

St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets

Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Field & Stream

Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck

Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
texasbreaking.com

Hundreds of St. Louis Households to Receive $500 Stimulus Check

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Thursday that 440 low-income households will receive a $500 stimulus check. The city already plans to send cash to struggling families due to the pandemic’s high inflation rates and economic problems. Pending for Approval. The bill calls for the state to spend $5 million in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theshoppersweekly.com

Santa visits general store in Centralia

Santa Claus and one of his reindeer made an appearance at Flatlanders General Store in Centralia on Saturday, December 11. They met with visitors to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. Santa will return to Flatlanders on December 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to meet with guests at the store.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County residents can sign up to pay property taxes in monthly installments

Marion County residents currently have an opportunity to sign up to pay their 2022 property taxes due in 2023 in monthly installments. Marion County Treasurer Gary Purcell says the plan is optional and there is no charge to participate. Anyone is eligible to participate in the new Prepayment Plan providing...
wpsdlocal6.com

Two Illinois businesses hosting hiring events this week

ILLINOIS — The Egyptian Health Department and AECI Schirm are hosting hiring events in our region this week. Scroll down to learn more. According to a Monday release, Man-Tra-Con Corporation is hosting a hiring event for AECI Schirm at the Benton Municipal Airport from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, with a break for lunch between 12:30 and 1:30.
BENTON, IL
KSDK

Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving across the intermountain region of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado Monday evening and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April

An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
TROY, IL

