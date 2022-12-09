Read full article on original website
St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
This burger chain just opened its 14th St. Louis restaurant. Here's why it's eyeing more.
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Monday opened its newest location at 1021 Southern Ridge Lane in Lake St. Louis, as the fast-casual restaurant chain continues its rapid, nationwide expansion. The Wichita, Kansas-based company is on track to open almost 40 new dining...
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
Customer Shoots St. Louis KFC Employee After Corn Dispute
To one man's rage, the Central West End KFC was out of corn on Monday. An employee paid the price
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
starvedrock.media
Waterloo waits to crown a $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts winner — and parties in the process
WATERLOO — A Catholic school fundraiser has been drawing hundreds, and now thousands, of people to this Metro East town every Tuesday night for months as players hope for their chance to win a $1 million jackpot in the region’s latest Queen of Hearts raffle. As drawings have...
KSDK
5 at 75: St. Louis sees one of coldest winters on record in 1989
St. Louis saw some of the coldest temperatures in the history of the area in December 1989. At one point, the wind chill hit -37° at St. Louis Lambert.
Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck
Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
What are the chances of a white Christmas in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year. Last year’s holiday was a little warm, with a high of 67 degrees. Will it be cold enough for the white stuff in St. Louis? We checked the charts to see what the past has to say about this year’s forecast.
texasbreaking.com
Hundreds of St. Louis Households to Receive $500 Stimulus Check
Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Thursday that 440 low-income households will receive a $500 stimulus check. The city already plans to send cash to struggling families due to the pandemic’s high inflation rates and economic problems. Pending for Approval. The bill calls for the state to spend $5 million in...
St. Louis May Get 8 Inches Of Snow
Or maybe nothing. You know, usual Missouri weather things
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
New brunch eatery opens at former St. Louis ‘Eat Rite’ site
The former Eat Rite Diner in south St. Louis has a new look and new name. It is now home to Fleur STL.
theshoppersweekly.com
Santa visits general store in Centralia
Santa Claus and one of his reindeer made an appearance at Flatlanders General Store in Centralia on Saturday, December 11. They met with visitors to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. Santa will return to Flatlanders on December 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to meet with guests at the store.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County residents can sign up to pay property taxes in monthly installments
Marion County residents currently have an opportunity to sign up to pay their 2022 property taxes due in 2023 in monthly installments. Marion County Treasurer Gary Purcell says the plan is optional and there is no charge to participate. Anyone is eligible to participate in the new Prepayment Plan providing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Illinois businesses hosting hiring events this week
ILLINOIS — The Egyptian Health Department and AECI Schirm are hosting hiring events in our region this week. Scroll down to learn more. According to a Monday release, Man-Tra-Con Corporation is hosting a hiring event for AECI Schirm at the Benton Municipal Airport from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, with a break for lunch between 12:30 and 1:30.
KSDK
Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving across the intermountain region of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado Monday evening and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the...
FOX2now.com
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
Man injured after bullets spray Shaw neighborhood car
A man is in the hospital after being shot twice this morning.
