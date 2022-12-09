ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, juvenile arrested in Arlington shooting, face capital murder charges, police say

By Archiebald Browne
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Two arrests have been made in connection to a Nov. 21 shooting that killed a man, Arlington police said Friday.

Bryce Oliver, 20, and a teenage boy whose name was not released face charges of capital murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Juan Jaime Merino, police said in a news release.

Merino was found dead inside a vehicle parked along the 3500 block of Brookhurst Lane.

Detectives believe Oliver and the teen planned to meet Merino to purchase marijuana from him, then robbed and shot him during the exchange. Police said it doesn’t appear Merino knew the suspects before the shooting.

Oliver is being held in the Tarrant County Jail. The juvenile suspect is in the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Nov. 21 around 9:35 a.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane to investigate what was reported as a single-vehicle wreck. When police arrived to the neighborhood, no vehicles that were involved in a crash were found, police said.

Soon after, a Kia Rio was seen parked along Brookhurst Lane with the engine running and the doors left open. Merino was found slumped over in the driver’s seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

