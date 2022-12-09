Read full article on original website
verywellmind.com
OCD vs. Eating Disorders: What Are the Differences?
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and eating disorders are both mental health conditions that can cause a lot of distress. Both OCD and eating disorders can involve obsessions, compulsions, and rigid rules around food and eating. However, there are some key differences between the two conditions. For instance, for those with eating...
psychologytoday.com
How Therapy Can Help Manage Altered States and Psychosis
In times of distress, we may be unsure about how to handle different states of consciousness. Consulting an expert may help guide us through our episodes, whether they are clinical or not. Strategies such as curiosity, mindfulness, and internal family systems can help manage extreme symptoms. This is the fourth...
psychologytoday.com
Treatment of Anxiety in Patients With Chronic Disease
A diagnostic interview will determine whether you have an anxiety disorder and its severity, which would inform your treatment plan. Psychotherapy, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy or medications, are shown to be effective in reducing anxiety. Your doctor or pharmacist can ensure any anxiolytic medication does not interact with your needed...
PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
psychologytoday.com
How Variations in the Human Genome Affect Schizophrenia Risk
A plausible view of how specific gene variations may be implicated in biological processes that help cause schizophrenia. One gene identified in the analysis is called GRIN2A. With the publication of two papers in the journal Nature, hundreds of scientists have provided the most comprehensive picture to date of how variations in the human genome affect schizophrenia risk.
sippycupmom.com
How to Take Care of Your Mental Health: 8 Tips to Help You
Mental health is a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community. It is not just the absence of mental illness. It is characterized by positive emotions, good relationships with others, and a sense of purpose. Mental health problems can range from mild to severe and can be temporary or long-term. They can include depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addiction. Let’s take look at some tips for taking care of your mental health.
KXLY
How parents can play a key role in prevention, treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
psychologytoday.com
What Does Mindfulness Look Like in Practice and Real Life?
We can be easily swept away by our emotions and the inner chatter of our mind to the point that it negatively impacts our day and well-being. Through mindfulness, we can notice when we are lost in our mind and missing out on what we have in the present. It...
psychologytoday.com
How Parents Can Manage Holiday Stress
Predict the factors that may cause stress. Permit yourself to do what's necessary. The holidays are an exciting and happy time for many people. However, it is important to acknowledge that the holidays can also be very stressful for a lot of parents and families. The increased financial costs, the tediousness and lack of routine inherent in traveling (especially with young children), and visiting family when relationships might be fraught can all take a toll on parents. In addition, the holidays can also be a challenging time for those who have experienced loss.
MedicalXpress
Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children
Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
psychologytoday.com
Improving Mental Health Through Social Media
Increasingly, content on social media reflects the mental health challenges of individuals. Social media, when it connects and supports people in their struggles, can be a force for good. Clinicians can harness the power of social media to lower stigma, counter disinformation, and help spread evidence-based recommendations. There’s a distinctly...
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
psychologytoday.com
How an Argument About Body Hair Helped a Marriage
Therapy involves both content (the what) and process (the how). When couples are stuck, it can be a result of not addressing process issues. Healing almost always occurs when process issues are attended to. In that day’s sex therapy session, the topic was body hair. But the process was about...
psychologytoday.com
Don’t Let Social Media Give You the Year-End Blues
Social media use worsens symptoms for those prone to depression or anxiety. There are several reasons why social media use can contribute to decreased well-being during the end of the year. You can actively engage in non-social media activities during this time. Do you tend to have anxiety or depression...
Doctors often miss depression symptoms for certain groups — a routine screening policy could help
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
Healthline
What Are the Symptoms Of Cocaine Withdrawal?
Cocaine withdrawal can cause intense physical and mental symptoms — some of which can be life threatening. However, there are support and resources to help get you through this time. (CDC) reports that more than 5 million Americans use cocaine. Cocaine overdose deaths have been increasing since 2012, and...
