South Carolina State

SFGate

Shapiro's bipartisanship talk welcome in fight-weary Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will take office next month talking about how voters across the political spectrum in Pennsylvania gave him a mandate, a message he will carry into a state Capitol riven by partisanship and, recently, a breakdown in lawmaking. Shapiro, the state's two-term...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
WEED, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Los Banos Dos Palos, -Merced Madera Mendota, -Planada - Le Grand -Snelling, West -Side of Fresno and Kings Counties,. Caruthers San Joaquin -Selma, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills -I5,...
HANFORD, CA

