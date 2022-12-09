Read full article on original website
Morgan Hill Times
Weekend storm drenches Morgan Hill
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout South County. From Dec. 9-11, Morgan Hill received a combined total of 4.5 inches of rain, according to local weather enthusiast Chris Henry, who has been...
Tuesday night set to be coldest of winter season so far
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up […]
kion546.com
Calmer Weather to Start the Week
A cold air mass will settle in for the next few days with cool days and cold nights. The forecast becomes more complicated toward the end of the week as a system approaches from the west, but there are factors working against it. Stay tuned to the forecast. AIR QUALITY:...
KSBW.com
Flash flood watch issued for parts of Monterey County ahead of storm
SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas of Monterey County, starting Saturday. The watch was issued for the Dolan, Colorado and River burn areas for most of Saturday. Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible...
montereycountyweekly.com
Rain, snow, heavy winds predicted for Monterey County this weekend.
Looks like it’s a good weekend to curl up with your favorite book, or start that movie marathon you’ve queued up in your favorite streaming service. Heavy thunderstorms are expected in the Central Coast region this weekend, with experts warning against outdoor activities and advising residents to take extra precautions while traveling.
Highway 1 closed from Ragged Point to Palo Colorado
Highway 1 is closed from Ragged Point to Palo Colorado on the Big Sur Coast in Monterey County, Caltrans said in a tweet on Saturday.
KSBW.com
Thousands without power across Central Coast as storm rolls through
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were left without power Saturday afternoon as high winds pushed through the Central Coast. The outage has affected customers in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Monterey Peninsula and areas along Highway 101 in south Santa Cruz County. More than 4,600 customers affected...
KSBW.com
High winds, down trees, and cars flipped on the peninsula during Saturday's storm
MONTEREY, Calif. — High winds, down trees, and pouring rain. The storm hit the Peninsula, Saturday. “Actually, there's a couple trees down in my neighborhood and I'm just hoping they don't hit my house,” said Michael, a resident from Carmel. One Carmel resident told KSBW they’ve never seen...
Murphy Road closed due to high river levels
NORTH MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced that Murphy Road is closed due to high river levels from the Pajaro River. Maia Carroll, Communications Manager for the County of Monterey told KION that the closure is expected to last until Monday morning. Carroll did say this is typical for Murphy Road to The post Murphy Road closed due to high river levels appeared first on KION546.
Weekend storm causes damage at Morgan Hill animal rescue center
MORGAN HILL -- The Alma Bonita Animal Rescue was still a muddy mess two days after Saturday's powerful storm barreled through the mountains outside Morgan Hill."We had panels flying off the corrugated metal roofs. And then we had one of our enclosures completely collapse on a goat," says Alma Bonita Owner Sheila Murphy.The storm downed trees and ripped up several enclosures used to protect the animals at night. Alma Bonita is home to 87 animals. Most are rescues; all are beloved."Dogs and cats are typically able to be tended to in local shelters, but large farm animals aren't. So, we...
Update: Hwy 1 will be reopened in both directions today at noon
Highway 1 will be reopened in both directions today at noon according to Caltrans. The traveling public can expect one-way reversing traffic control over the next several days.
2 dead, 5 injured after eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101
AROMAS, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and five others were injured after a eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101 early Sunday morning and caused three crashes, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. The incident happened on Highway 101 at Cannon Road, in Monterey County. CHP was dispatched to the scene […]
Uncensored: Local realtor explores who Santa Cruzans are through Census data
Keep Santa Cruz Weird… a phrase coined by locals to concisely describe our unique community. The “keep” in the phrase can be seen as a protest against change. Change is, of course, inevitable. Santa Cruz has seen an influx of change since its official inception in 1791. Presently, this change is only accelerated as more and more people discover this quiet coastal gem.
benitolink.com
SBC providing free flu testing
San Benito County announced effective Dec. 5, OptumServe Lifesign Flu Tests are available at the OptumServe test sites in the county along with COVID-19 PCR and Rapid Antigen tests. “There is a surge of respiratory viruses in San Benito County, with both flu and COVID-19 on the rise,” the release...
Monterey County welcomes a new council member
Monterey County appoints a new council member to fill a seat The post Monterey County welcomes a new council member appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 12, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Board of Supervisors will host a special Truth Act hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m. inside its Chambers, 168 W. Alisal St., in Salinas. As required by law, the governing body of any county or city in which local law enforcement has provided the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency access to an individual during the previous year must provide information to the public about ICE’s access to individuals and receive and consider public comment. The public is welcome to attend in person, or view the hearing live online through Monterey County’s social media pages or website co.monterey.ca.us.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
Over 9,000 customers without power in Watsonville and Interlaken
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON DEC. 11, 2022 AT 11:12 AM: PG&E has restored power to the 3,244 customers in Interlaken. PG&E said that customers in Watsonville should get their power restored by 4 p.m. Original Story PG&E says that 6,419 customers in Watsonville and 3,244 customers in Interlaken are currently without power on Sunday The post Over 9,000 customers without power in Watsonville and Interlaken appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Recount continues for Hollister City Council District 2 race
The San Benito County Election Department announced that it began a recount of votes in the Hollister City Council District 2 race on Dec. 8 at noon in the Elections Department Courtroom 201. The recount is expected to continue through Dec. 15. The announcement stated that observers were welcome to observe the process.
