MORGAN HILL -- The Alma Bonita Animal Rescue was still a muddy mess two days after Saturday's powerful storm barreled through the mountains outside Morgan Hill."We had panels flying off the corrugated metal roofs. And then we had one of our enclosures completely collapse on a goat," says Alma Bonita Owner Sheila Murphy.The storm downed trees and ripped up several enclosures used to protect the animals at night. Alma Bonita is home to 87 animals. Most are rescues; all are beloved."Dogs and cats are typically able to be tended to in local shelters, but large farm animals aren't. So, we...

MORGAN HILL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO