New book shows NASA moon landing images in most vivid detail yet

 4 days ago

This week marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission and mankind’s last steps on the moon. The original NASA photographic film from the Apollo missions had been preserved in a frozen vault in Houston. Now, those images have been produced, covering Apollo 7 through Apollo 17 in a new book called “Apollo Remastered: The Ultimate Photographic Record.”

Andy Saunders, author of the book and Nasa image restorer, joined KMOX to talk about the new book — which clocks in at about seven-and-a-half pounds. He told KMOX about what it was like going through all 35,000 images to put into the book.

“It wasn't something to be taken lightly when I took on this project. But I've always had a fascination with the Apollo moon landing. So it was an enjoyable process to be honest, although it's a very long one,” Saunders said. “There are actually 400 photographs in there, which is a lot for this type of book. So that sounds a lot. But of course, these are some of the most incredible photographs ever taken.”

For him, one of the most remarkable images is one of Neil Armstrong. He said he used a “very laborious” process to develop it — but when he did, it was the clearest image of Armstrong on the moon to date.

“It's of such historical significance, having never been able to see him on the moon before — we can now see his eyelid, you can see it’s recognizably him,” he said.

Saunders talked about the process of restoring the images, quality, and more. Hear more about the book, and check out some more of the images here:

