How to watch Portugal vs Morocco in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What time is Argentina vs Croatia in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal
Argentina and Croatia clash in what is a massive opening World Cup semifinal today. Argentina, backed by some Lionel Messi magic and stunning penalty saves from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, were able to see off a spirited Netherlands comeback in their quarterfinal via a penalty shootout — although they almost threw it away by giving up a two-goal lead late on.
Sporting News
France vs Morocco prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Defending champions against underdog challenger, a true David vs. Goliath meeting as France, the 2018 title holders take on Morocco, the first African nation to ever reach the World Cup semifinals. Les Bleus managed to squeak by a tough challenge from England thanks to Harry Kane's late missed penalty, but...
Argentina airline adds 2 more flights for World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s national carrier scheduled two extra flights from Buenos Aires to Qatar to take soccer fans to the World Cup final. Both Aerolíneas Argentinas flights sold out quickly. The first one leaves from Argentina’s capital on Friday morning, and tickets for that flight were gone within a half-hour of the national team’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar
A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said on Wednesday. The Supreme Committee said that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and put in intensive care but died on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement. The security staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue's nationality.His family was informed and the organizers “are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter...
Sporting News
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Sporting News
Who are France, Mbappe playing today? Opponent, time, kickoff, betting odds and latest news for World Cup semifinal
Looking to claim consecutive World Cup crowns, France remain on track for more glory at Qatar 2022. Les Bleus reached the semifinals after a nervy 2-1 win over England and have been scoring freely at the tournament. With young gun Kylian Mbappe in sensational form, Didier Deschamps' side will take...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for
When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
Sporting News
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
Comments / 0