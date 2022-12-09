Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22

Read full article on original website
endpts.com
Updated: Moderna claims cancer vaccine success in trial of mRNA shot with Merck
An experimental, mRNA-based cancer vaccine significantly reduced the risk that melanoma patients’ cancers would return and be fatal, Moderna and Merck said, in what the companies are calling the first-ever results from an mRNA therapy in a randomized trial of cancer patients. In the Phase II trial, patients with...
endpts.com
Targeted radiotherapy biotech out of Longitude Capital raises a fresh $75M
Alpha-9 Theranostics, a targeted radiotherapy biotech launched out of Longitude Capital last year, has raised $75 million in a Series B round. Interestingly, however, the Vancouver- and Boston-based biotech doesn’t have one lead candidate. Rather, it has five that it plans to take into early human testing before moving forward with formal trials.
endpts.com
#ASH22: Novartis PNH drug tops AstraZeneca with what's described as 'practice-changing' potential
NEW ORLEANS — Novartis showed hematologists and industry insiders Tuesday morning just how well iptacopan beat AstraZeneca’s two standard-of-care medicines for a rare blood disease – nailing both primary endpoints, while zero patients on Soliris and Ultomiris achieved either. The Swiss Big Pharma and its trial investigators...
endpts.com
Updated: Horizon's $28B sale to Amgen was kicked off by Sanofi's interest
Amgen plans to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $28 billion in cash, bringing on board two blockbuster drugs to ease the hit the biotech giant faces from biosimilar competition. The companies announced the deal in a press release Monday morning, about two weeks after it was disclosed that Amgen, Sanofi...
endpts.com
#ASH22: BeiGene's BTK inhibitor shows superiority to AbbVie, J&J blockbuster in PFS
NEW ORLEANS — As the last six abstracts were presented at the American Society of Hematology on Tuesday, BeiGene sought to establish that its BTK inhibitor is now practice-changing. The pharma released more data from its Phase III ALPINE trial Tuesday morning, showing that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) beat Imbruvica (ibrutinib)...
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said, citing it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron.
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and older
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday amended emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include kids 6 months and older.
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
Zacks.com
Pharma Stock Roundup: SNY, GSK, PFE Relieved on Zantac Win & Other Updates
GSK - Free Report) , Sanofi (. PFE - Free Report) . Pfizer/BioNTech received FDA’s emergency approval for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted COVID vaccine for kinds under five years of age. Pfizer and AbbVie (. ABBV - Free Report) announced research collaborations with private biotechs. Novartis’ (. NVS - Free...
endpts.com
In its largest single-asset purchase ever, Takeda snaps up TYK2 drug for $4B upfront
Takeda is buying Nimbus’ late-stage TYK2 inhibitor, an oral drug for autoimmune diseases, for $4 billion in cash upfront. That sets Takeda up to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb, which got the first TYK2 inhibitor approval in September for psoriasis. The Nimbus/Takeda deal is among the industry’s largest single-asset...
endpts.com
MarketingRx roundup: Pfizer teams with NFL player for sickle cell awareness; Astellas crowdsources patient solutions
Pfizer is driving sickle cell disease awareness on Facebook with ads starring San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman. Coleman and his wife Akilah Coleman are the parents of five-year-old daughter Nazaneen who lives with sickle cell disease. All three appear in the most recent Facebook ads. The Coleman family...
endpts.com
After #ASH22: Post-mortem analysis on biggest Twitter buzz around drugs, studies and biopharmas
The American Society of Hematology (ASH) conference ended Tuesday and is the “most comprehensive hematology event of the year,” so it’s no surprise that Twitter was abuzz with the hematology and blood cancer research and drug news this week. But what got the biggest buzz? GlobalData’s post-mortem analysis broke out the leading topics, themes and influencers from ASH on Twitter.
endpts.com
Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market
As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand. According to Fred Cohen, co-founder, and chairman of Monograph Capital Partners...
endpts.com
Corrected: AbbVie, Ipsen end partnerships with Exicure following setbacks, job cuts
endpts.com
GSK chief Emma Walmsley picks out a trim new global HQ in downsizing move
After spinning out the consumer division and trimming down at the headquarters for the post-pandemic era, GSK chief Emma Walmsley has found a new home for the multinational pharma giant in London. And she plans a big move-in to the HQ in early 2024 — after the architects put the finishing touches to the structure next year.
endpts.com
US set to pay nearly $2B for Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid in 2023
endpts.com
Kymera and Sanofi move ahead with skin drug after promising PhI data
Kymera and Sanofi plan to move ahead with the skin drug that the French drugmaker paid $150 million in cash in 2020 to partner on, after positive Phase I results on the IRAK4 degrader they’ve been working on for a pair of skin conditions. Part C of the early-stage...
endpts.com
#ASH22 roundup: CSL shows two years of data in $3.5M hemophilia gene therapy; Syndax shows 30% CR rate from March data cut
NEW ORLEANS — CSL Behring made headlines last month after the FDA gave approval to the biotech for its hemophilia B gene therapy with a $3.5 million price tag. And at ASH, the biotech is reporting six months’ more durability data that show their treatment continues to work.
endpts.com
#ASH22: Cogent touts data on small subset of rare disease patients in bid to compete with Blueprint
NEW ORLEANS — Cogent Biosciences delivered an early look at efficacy and safety on its advanced systemic mastocytosis drug candidate, which the biotech hopes will help it eke out a space in the treatment landscape, currently covered by Blueprint Medicines’ approved Ayvakit. Investors sent shares $COGT up about...
