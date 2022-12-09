ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22

By Max Gelman Senior Editor
endpts.com
 5 days ago
endpts.com

Updated: Moderna claims cancer vaccine success in trial of mRNA shot with Merck

An experimental, mRNA-based cancer vaccine significantly reduced the risk that melanoma patients’ cancers would return and be fatal, Moderna and Merck said, in what the companies are calling the first-ever results from an mRNA therapy in a randomized trial of cancer patients. In the Phase II trial, patients with...
endpts.com

Targeted radiotherapy biotech out of Longitude Capital raises a fresh $75M

Alpha-9 Theranostics, a targeted radiotherapy biotech launched out of Longitude Capital last year, has raised $75 million in a Series B round. Interestingly, however, the Vancouver- and Boston-based biotech doesn’t have one lead candidate. Rather, it has five that it plans to take into early human testing before moving forward with formal trials.
endpts.com

Updated: Horizon's $28B sale to Amgen was kicked off by Sanofi's interest

Amgen plans to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $28 billion in cash, bringing on board two blockbuster drugs to ease the hit the biotech giant faces from biosimilar competition. The companies announced the deal in a press release Monday morning, about two weeks after it was disclosed that Amgen, Sanofi...
endpts.com

#ASH22: BeiGene's BTK inhibitor shows superiority to AbbVie, J&J blockbuster in PFS

NEW ORLEANS — As the last six abstracts were presented at the American Society of Hematology on Tuesday, BeiGene sought to establish that its BTK inhibitor is now practice-changing. The pharma released more data from its Phase III ALPINE trial Tuesday morning, showing that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) beat Imbruvica (ibrutinib)...
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
MedicalXpress

New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results

Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
Zacks.com

Pharma Stock Roundup: SNY, GSK, PFE Relieved on Zantac Win & Other Updates

GSK - Free Report) , Sanofi (. PFE - Free Report) . Pfizer/BioNTech received FDA’s emergency approval for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted COVID vaccine for kinds under five years of age. Pfizer and AbbVie (. ABBV - Free Report) announced research collaborations with private biotechs. Novartis’ (. NVS - Free...
endpts.com

In its largest single-asset purchase ever, Takeda snaps up TYK2 drug for $4B upfront

Takeda is buying Nimbus’ late-stage TYK2 inhibitor, an oral drug for autoimmune diseases, for $4 billion in cash upfront. That sets Takeda up to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb, which got the first TYK2 inhibitor approval in September for psoriasis. The Nimbus/Takeda deal is among the industry’s largest single-asset...
endpts.com

After #ASH22: Post-mortem analysis on biggest Twitter buzz around drugs, studies and biopharmas

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) conference ended Tuesday and is the “most comprehensive hematology event of the year,” so it’s no surprise that Twitter was abuzz with the hematology and blood cancer research and drug news this week. But what got the biggest buzz? GlobalData’s post-mortem analysis broke out the leading topics, themes and influencers from ASH on Twitter.
endpts.com

Corrected: AbbVie, Ipsen end partnerships with Exicure following setbacks, job cuts

Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market. As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand....
endpts.com

GSK chief Emma Walmsley picks out a trim new global HQ in downsizing move

After spinning out the consumer division and trimming down at the headquarters for the post-pandemic era, GSK chief Emma Walmsley has found a new home for the multinational pharma giant in London. And she plans a big move-in to the HQ in early 2024 — after the architects put the finishing touches to the structure next year.
endpts.com

US set to pay nearly $2B for Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid in 2023

Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market. As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand....
endpts.com

Kymera and Sanofi move ahead with skin drug after promising PhI data

Kymera and Sanofi plan to move ahead with the skin drug that the French drugmaker paid $150 million in cash in 2020 to partner on, after positive Phase I results on the IRAK4 degrader they’ve been working on for a pair of skin conditions. Part C of the early-stage...

