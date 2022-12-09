Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Iowa State Patrol sergeant talks about marijuana legalization in Missouri
DES MOINES, Iowa — On November 8, Missourians passed Amendment 3, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Exactly one month later, the new law has officially taken effect and adults can possess and use marijuana in Missouri, but what does this mean for Iowa since Missouri and Iowa share a border?
Des Moines Councilwoman’s Counterclaim Against Two DMPD Officers Dismissed
(Polk County, Iowa) A Des Moines City Council member’s counterclaim for unconstitutional force against two Des Moines Police officers has been dismissed. The officers filed a lawsuit against Indira Sheumaker and five others for assault related to a July 2020 protest during which Sheumaker was arrested. Sheumaker filed her counterclaim in August, which fell outside of the two-year statute of limitations. Sheumaker was elected to the City Council in 2021.
Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
In These Times
The City That Kicked Cops Out of Schools and Tried Restorative Practices Instead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wearing bright yellow Crocs, carrying a backpack and holding a clipboard stacked with papers, Ahmed Musa listens intently to a student. You would be forgiven for thinking Mr. Musa was a student himself; it is “staff dress like a student” day during spirit week at Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Mr. Musa looks the part.
KCCI.com
Roland-Story teen pleads guilty to assault in juvenile court
STORY CITY, Iowa — A Roland-Story student and state champion wrestler charged with assaulting another student is taking a plea deal in juvenile court. Kade Blume, a Roland-Story High School student, was originally charged in adult court. Story County investigators say that earlier this year, Blume stripped the clothes...
Agriculture Online
CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back
In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against him are pending in court.
voiceofalexandria.com
Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?
DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa
There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
Iowa home-health agencies cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care
Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations.
Name of victim in Des Moines weekend shooting released
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of […]
Street Sign Scrooges May Seek To Drop A Big Bah-Humbug on Iowa
The Iowa Department of Transportation program, called "Roadside Chats" has been in effect since 2013. They post witty, clever messages on electronic billboards across the state of Iowa to remind drivers of safety measures to keep traffic fatalities down. They also take suggestions for their witty messages here. The Iowa...
Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay
Casey’s General Stores Inc. is now facing two potential class-action lawsuits over the wages paid to its employees. The most recent of the two lawsuits was filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. In August, an almost identical lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District […] The post Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
KCCI.com
DMPD officer placed on administrative leave following arrest
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on two misdemeanor criminal charges. According to Des Moines police, Angel Perez, a five-year veteran on the force, was arrested on Sunday. Perez has been charged with OWI and possession of...
Iowa Lawsuit Claims Station Knowingly Sold Gas to Arsonist
An insurance company representing the owner of an apartment building that was set on fire in Des Moines last year is suing an area gas station, claiming workers knowingly sold gasoline to the alleged arsonist prior to his act. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch:. State Auto Property and Casualty...
Des Moines Police looking into possible self-defense in Drake shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police continue to investigate the city’s seventeenth homicide of the year but investigators say evidence could be pointing to possible self defense. “Following up the leads and one of those is this is potentially an act of self defense,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. […]
Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
