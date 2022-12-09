ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amy Poehler Sparkles in Slit Dress To Present Country Artist of 2022 at People’s Choice Awards

Amy Poehler sparkled onstage at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The “Mean Girls” star presented Carrie Underwood with the Country Artist of 2022 Award at the annual ceremony. Poehler was utterly chic for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a glittering black gown. The sleeveless piece had a scooped neckline with thick straps and a knee-length slit on each side. Poehler parted her hair with short blond tresses on the side and styled it in soft waves. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a pink pout. To place more...
Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years

Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael to Host 80th Annual Awards Show

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been named host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards , our sister site Variety reports. The ceremony is set to take place Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, airing live coast-to-coast on NBC and streaming on Peacock. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to...
The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer

Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.
‘Dead to Me’: Why Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s SAG Awards hopes are as alive as ever

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, “Dead to Me” finally returned to Netflix with its highly anticipated third and final season on November 17. This means its two leads, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, are eligible for the upcoming 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards — for which voting began on December 5 and ends on January 8 — and have one last shot at being recognized for their work on the show. But how alive are their nomination chances after sitting out last year’s cycle? The new episodes pick up right after the wild events of the Season 2 finale, which ended with...
Salma Hayek Has a Cinderella Moment in Blue Corset Dress at ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Premiere

Salma Hayek channeled princess style on the red carpet at the “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” world premiere. While arriving to the event at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, Hayek posed in a sweeping Alexander McQueen gown. Her pale blue style featured a sheer corseted bodice with ruched straps, covered in silver, black and pink crystals in a dripping embellished effect. A voluminous tulle skirt completed the piece with a romantic finish. Hayek simply accessorized the statement gown with a set of diamond stud earrings. When it came to footwear, Hayek’s shoes could not be seen. However,...
Wicked Movie Adds Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang to Cast

The long-gestating movie adaptation of Wicked had found its latest cast members. On Friday, it was revealed that Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, who has also appeared in Bros and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, has been cast in the upcoming film. Yang and Lockwood & Co's Bronwyn James will be portraying Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) at Shiz University. Also joining the cast are newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.
In ‘Something From Tiffany’s,’ Zoey Deutch Is Christmas Rom-Com Royalty

Zoey Deutch has only starred in one proper romantic comedy—unless you count the fleeting romance at the end of Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!!—which is, undoubtedly, a complete oversight by the film industry. Back in 2018 (scarily, half a decade ago), the bubbly actress appeared in Set It Up, a buoyant enemies-to-lovers story from Netflix that frequently appears on best of rom-com lists. But after that, nothing. She’s starred in a handful of comedies (Why Him? and Not Okay)—but no rom-coms.
'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' Season 5 Trailer Sees Hillary Clinton, Sandra Oh, and More Sing-Along

Apple TV+ announced today that it’s time to buckle up and warm up your vocal cords because new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series are coming our way. As usual, the batch of episodes of the hit series will feature celebrities that go for a ride together and sing along to their favorite songs while driving through the city. This season, you can expect to see comedians, Emmy-winning actors, a whole main cast of a TV series, and politicians do their best to hit the right notes with some songs we all love.
'The Voice' crowns a Season 22 winner

"The Voice" Season 22 has a winner. Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake has been crowned the latest winner of the singing competition show. He performed coach Blake Shelton's version "Goodbye Time" for his blind audition. Shelton, who early on said Leatherwood had the perfect country name for a country singer,...
Vince Vaughn’s Audiorama Sets ‘A Cinematic Christmas Journey’ Podcast With Peter Billingsley & Nick Schenk

EXCLUSIVE: It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. So much so that Peter Billingsley, star of A Christmas Story, is to host a new podcast celebrating the nostalgia of classic holiday films. A Cinematic Christmas Journey was co-created by Vince Vaughn, whose podcast network Audiorama, which he launched with former NFL Pro Bowlers Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil earlier this year, is producing with his Wild West Picture Show Productions. Billingsley will host with Nick Schenk. Billingsley is best known for starring as Ralphie Parker in the 1983 and is set to reprise his role in the sequel film A...

