Who Should Take Over ‘SNL’ After Lorne Michaels? Don’t Ask Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Video)
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph artfully dodged the question of who should succeed Lorne Michaels on “Saturday Night Live” during a Tuesday guest spot on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”. Appearing via Zoom, the comedians and “Baking It” co-hosts asked their fellow “SNL” alum to hit them...
The Request Dwayne Johnson Had For Lorne Michaels Before Hosting SNL For The First Time
Before hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2000, Dwayne Johnson had one specific request for creator Lorne Michaels.
Amy Poehler Sparkles in Slit Dress To Present Country Artist of 2022 at People’s Choice Awards
Amy Poehler sparkled onstage at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The “Mean Girls” star presented Carrie Underwood with the Country Artist of 2022 Award at the annual ceremony. Poehler was utterly chic for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a glittering black gown. The sleeveless piece had a scooped neckline with thick straps and a knee-length slit on each side. Poehler parted her hair with short blond tresses on the side and styled it in soft waves. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a pink pout. To place more...
tvinsider.com
Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years
Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael to Host 80th Annual Awards Show
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been named host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards , our sister site Variety reports. The ceremony is set to take place Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, airing live coast-to-coast on NBC and streaming on Peacock. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Bustle
The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer
Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.
'Dead to Me' showrunner says 'every single person' on set was crying during Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's last take
"Dead to Me" showrunner Liz Feldman describes the "tender" final scene that Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini didn't want to end.
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Watch Eddie Murphy Grill Jonah Hill In Netflix's Hilariously Cringey You People Clip
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill have a hilariously cringey exchange in clip for Netflix's You People.
‘Dead to Me’: Why Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s SAG Awards hopes are as alive as ever
After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, “Dead to Me” finally returned to Netflix with its highly anticipated third and final season on November 17. This means its two leads, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, are eligible for the upcoming 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards — for which voting began on December 5 and ends on January 8 — and have one last shot at being recognized for their work on the show. But how alive are their nomination chances after sitting out last year’s cycle? The new episodes pick up right after the wild events of the Season 2 finale, which ended with...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Salma Hayek Has a Cinderella Moment in Blue Corset Dress at ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Premiere
Salma Hayek channeled princess style on the red carpet at the “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” world premiere. While arriving to the event at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, Hayek posed in a sweeping Alexander McQueen gown. Her pale blue style featured a sheer corseted bodice with ruched straps, covered in silver, black and pink crystals in a dripping embellished effect. A voluminous tulle skirt completed the piece with a romantic finish. Hayek simply accessorized the statement gown with a set of diamond stud earrings. When it came to footwear, Hayek’s shoes could not be seen. However,...
Sorry Ladies and Gentlemen, 'Emily the Criminal' Star Aubrey Plaza Is Off the Market
Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) is nearly unrecognizable in the film Emily the Criminal. The 38-year-old actress, typically spotted onscreen with dark brunette locks, plays a woman so desperate to escape thousands of dollars of student debt that she turns to illegal activities to pay the bills. Does crime pay...
ComicBook
Wicked Movie Adds Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang to Cast
The long-gestating movie adaptation of Wicked had found its latest cast members. On Friday, it was revealed that Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, who has also appeared in Bros and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, has been cast in the upcoming film. Yang and Lockwood & Co's Bronwyn James will be portraying Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) at Shiz University. Also joining the cast are newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.
Daily Beast
In ‘Something From Tiffany’s,’ Zoey Deutch Is Christmas Rom-Com Royalty
Zoey Deutch has only starred in one proper romantic comedy—unless you count the fleeting romance at the end of Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!!—which is, undoubtedly, a complete oversight by the film industry. Back in 2018 (scarily, half a decade ago), the bubbly actress appeared in Set It Up, a buoyant enemies-to-lovers story from Netflix that frequently appears on best of rom-com lists. But after that, nothing. She’s starred in a handful of comedies (Why Him? and Not Okay)—but no rom-coms.
Collider
'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' Season 5 Trailer Sees Hillary Clinton, Sandra Oh, and More Sing-Along
Apple TV+ announced today that it’s time to buckle up and warm up your vocal cords because new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series are coming our way. As usual, the batch of episodes of the hit series will feature celebrities that go for a ride together and sing along to their favorite songs while driving through the city. This season, you can expect to see comedians, Emmy-winning actors, a whole main cast of a TV series, and politicians do their best to hit the right notes with some songs we all love.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'The Voice' crowns a Season 22 winner
"The Voice" Season 22 has a winner. Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake has been crowned the latest winner of the singing competition show. He performed coach Blake Shelton's version "Goodbye Time" for his blind audition. Shelton, who early on said Leatherwood had the perfect country name for a country singer,...
Vince Vaughn’s Audiorama Sets ‘A Cinematic Christmas Journey’ Podcast With Peter Billingsley & Nick Schenk
EXCLUSIVE: It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. So much so that Peter Billingsley, star of A Christmas Story, is to host a new podcast celebrating the nostalgia of classic holiday films. A Cinematic Christmas Journey was co-created by Vince Vaughn, whose podcast network Audiorama, which he launched with former NFL Pro Bowlers Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil earlier this year, is producing with his Wild West Picture Show Productions. Billingsley will host with Nick Schenk. Billingsley is best known for starring as Ralphie Parker in the 1983 and is set to reprise his role in the sequel film A...
