Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this Week
The El Paso couple giving away millions
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in Sight
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding Migrants
El Paso’s 1st Bubba’s 33 opens, employs 200 people but still looking for team members
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 located at 11925 Gateway Blvd West will be opening Monday, Dec. 12. This week, the restaurant will be training 200 team members where local first responders will be receiving hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Bubba’s 33 will be serving lunch and dinner, […]
Howdy’s Ice Cream Parlor Is Serving Smiles & Delicious Ice Cream In Downtown El Paso
There’s a new ice cream shop in town but it’s not your regular ice cream shop! The staff at this ice cream shop strive to remind customers that we are all more alike than different and they do that with delicious ice cream and a welcoming environment. Howdy’s...
Ascarate Park Is Now Home To El Paso’s First Pickleball Court
Are you a fan of Pickleball? Not sure what that is? Don’t worry, I didn’t know what that was either until I started seeing friends post about it and I did my research. Pickleball does NOT have anything to do with pickles. Sad. BUT it is a sport that looks pretty fun.
The Story Behind All the Worrisome Smoke in Downtown El Paso
While driving into work on December 12, 2022, I witness smoke just taking over the El Paso Downtown skyline. This is a rare site for most El Pasoans and an instant worry. Only when I arrived at work did I see an update from the El Paso Fire Department on their Facebook page.
franchising.com
Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory
December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes
El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
KFOX 14
Looking ahead: The city of El Paso to complete several big projects in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Sun City continues to grow, so does the need for new amenities and upgrades. As we approach 2023, the City of El Paso has various projects on its radar, either to be completed or to complete. Sam Rodriguez, the city of El...
cbs4local.com
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
KVIA
The Salvation Army in El Paso is in need of frozen turkeys for Christmas dinners
EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are in full swing, with Christmas only a few weeks away. Two-thirds of adults are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner, that's according to a survey by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army provides new toys and gifts. They also provide a food box with a turkey for Christmas dinner. Those turkeys can be donated and dropped off at the Salvation Army.
Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
El Paso Ranks #2 In Real Estate Markets Set To Dominate In 2023
El Paso finds itself atop a national list -- and it's not for something bad. Well, I guess it depends on which perspective you're looking at it from. The website realtor.com just released its list titled: "The 10 Real Estate Markets That Will Dominate in 2023." And how about this:...
YAHOO!
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicles while trying to cross I-10 in Central El Paso
A pedestrian was struck by more than three vehicles and died Saturday night while attempting to cross Interstate 10 in Central El Paso, police officials said. The name of the person who died still was pending formal identification on Monday, police officials said. The pedestrian was heading north, attempting to...
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Windy start to the week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday and Feliz dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe!. 13 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Expect a high of 65 degrees, very seasonal but we are going to be windy all day today.
Best El Paso Restaurants To Buy Gift Certificates For Christmas
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. Everybody loves food and just about everybody likes to eat out so, why not give local restaurant gift certificates as gifts? You can buy gift certificates for big chains like Chili's, Applebees, Taco Bell, etc at most major retailers.
KFOX 14
Shooting in Canutillo sends one juvenile to hospital in stable condition Sunday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened in Canutillo by Coach Road and Antelope Drive Sunday afternoon. According to the El Paso Sherriff's Office deputies responded to shots fired just shortly after 3 p.m. One juvenile was sent to...
Winter storm moves in Monday, producing flurries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Possible snow flurries expected Monday night in El Paso as a winter storm system moves through the region. El Paso is expecting temperatures to drop below freezing overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front is acting as the trigger we need to see precipitation, and […]
Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
Comments / 0