El Paso, TX

franchising.com

Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory

December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes

El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The Salvation Army in El Paso is in need of frozen turkeys for Christmas dinners

EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are in full swing, with Christmas only a few weeks away. Two-thirds of adults are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner, that's according to a survey by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army provides new toys and gifts. They also provide a food box with a turkey for Christmas dinner. Those turkeys can be donated and dropped off at the Salvation Army.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Windy start to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday and Feliz dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe!. 13 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Expect a high of 65 degrees, very seasonal but we are going to be windy all day today.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Best El Paso Restaurants To Buy Gift Certificates For Christmas

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. Everybody loves food and just about everybody likes to eat out so, why not give local restaurant gift certificates as gifts? You can buy gift certificates for big chains like Chili's, Applebees, Taco Bell, etc at most major retailers.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Winter storm moves in Monday, producing flurries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Possible snow flurries expected Monday night in El Paso as a winter storm system moves through the region. El Paso is expecting temperatures to drop below freezing overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front is acting as the trigger we need to see precipitation, and […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
EL PASO, TX
