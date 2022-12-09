IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
04-23-31-44-46, Lucky Ball: 5
(four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
6-0-8
(six, zero, eight)
Pick 3 Midday
2-3-4
(two, three, four)
Pick 4 Evening
4-8-0-5
(four, eight, zero, five)
Pick 4 Midday
5-5-1-6
(five, five, one, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Comments / 0