Iowa State

KROC News

Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
ROCHESTER, MN
US 104.9

It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa

There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa

Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back

In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]

When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service, so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

This Cuddly Animal is 100% Illegal to Own in Iowa

As kids, we're essentially taught to think all animals are cuddly, cute, and most importantly, sweet. Because of Disney and other film studios' cartoons, we see animals talk, smile, fall in love, and be friends with each other (and humans). The reality is that's simply not true, sadly. Lions can't...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?

DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Most popular Christmas candies by state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may not seem like Christmas is a candy-centric holiday, but candy canes, chocolate and peppermint-flavored candies and baking sweet treats are staples of the holiday season. That’s why Candystore.com set out to discover the most popular Christmas candies by state. Staff with the...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Can You Legally Sleep In Your Car in Iowa? It Depends

This is a loaded question if there ever was one. Can you legally sleep in your car in Iowa? It depends. Let's start with where you can do it according to Smart Financial. Despite the fact that they'll trust you to scan your own groceries, you cannot sleep in a Walmart parking lot in Iowa (nor should you cut across it to find a closer parking space or beat a red light). Believe it or not, some states allow nodding off in your car for the night while parked in the Wal-Mart lot (if you must). The exact verbiage on this, per Sleep Insider, says:
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

December 8-9 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ice and snow fell in northern Iowa leading to slick conditions and school closures, mainly near and north of Highway 20. Here's a list of the snowfall reports in the area:. Decorah: 5.2" Waukon: 5.0" New Hampton: 4.0" Postville: 3.8" Rossville: 3.0"
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
STORY COUNTY, IA

