MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
04-23-31-44-46, Lucky Ball: 5
(four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
0-1-3
(zero, one, three)
Pick 3 Midday
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
8-2-4-3
(eight, two, four, three)
Pick 4 Midday
5-1-6-6
(five, one, six, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Show Me Cash
01-12-21-25-30
(one, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $321,000
Comments / 0