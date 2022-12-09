MO Lottery

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that American Endovascular & Amputation Prevention LLC transitioned to eClinicalWorks’ multi-dimensional EHR solution. With 20 providers across seven centers in New York, New Jersey and Ohio, the practice needed an online tool to manage clinic and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) operations. They found a solution in eClinicalWorks’ EHR and PRISMA search tool. PRISMA, the industry’s first health information search engine, collates medical information in a searchable format to enable faster and more accurate decision-making at the point of care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005297/en/ “With our previous EHR, we used a different database for each tax ID. This added administrative work for physicians and slowed down our practice workflows,” said Deborah Helmer, COO of American Endovascular. “We often had many entries for the same patient across our Practice Management and EHR solution. With eClinicalWorks, we now have access to everything in one place. We can use PRISMA to gather patient records from a variety of national and local sources, allowing for better and faster decision making at the point of care.”

