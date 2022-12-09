IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
20-21-38-40-44
(twenty, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Pick Three-Midday
5-4-4, Fireball: 7
(five, four, four; Fireball: seven)
Pick Three-Evening
8-0-4, Fireball: 6
(eight, zero, four; Fireball: six)
Pick Four-Midday
4-1-8-2, Fireball: 6
(four, one, eight, two; Fireball: six)
Pick Four-Evening
2-5-7-5, Fireball: 8
(two, five, seven, five; Fireball: eight)
Lucky Day Lotto
09-11-26-39-42
(nine, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Mega Millions
08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Comments / 0