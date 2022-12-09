ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 2 Midday” game were:

1-4, FB: 5

(one, four; FB: five)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more snow and ice into Appalachia and New England. The wintery blast dumped more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow in parts of South Dakota. In northern Louisiana, it took hours for authorities to find the bodies of a mother and child reported missing after a tornado struck the rural Keithville community near Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said the body of 8-year-old Nikolus Little was found around 11 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area. His mother, Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, was found dead under storm debris around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach’s been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable with regards to how he wants to attack practice, how he’s been performing in practice going against our defense — which I think is a pretty good defense to go against — and working on all the different things we’ve been asking him to accomplish.” Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, missed the first three games while recovering from a knee injury. He started the next seven and the Jets went 5-2 in those games, but his play was mostly shaky. Wilson had four touchdown passes and five interceptions and had a 55.6 completion percentage as New York’s offense struggled to produce points.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Police: 2 officers slain in Mississippi; shooter also dead

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed by a woman early Wednesday as they checked on a call at a motel, authorities said. The woman killed herself after shooting the Bay St. Louis police officers at a Motel 6 in the city around 4:30 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. It was unclear why the officers were sent to the motel. The statement described it as a “call for service.” No additional details were released by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents who are investigating the shooting. No one answered the phone at the Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the mayor of the city of 10,000 people about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Biloxi did not return a phone message.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
The Associated Press

Rate of opioid-related deaths drops 1.5% in 1st 9 months

BOSTON (AP) — Opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts declined by 1.5% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same time last year, according to preliminary data released Wednesday. The state had 1,696 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2022, which is about 25 fewer deaths than during the same time in 2021, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said. The department noted that the number of opioid-related overdose deaths in 2021 — 2,301 — was a 9.4% increase over 2020. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, was detected in 94% of the deaths in the first six months of 2022 where a toxicology report was available. Cocaine was present in 53% of toxicology reports in the first half of this year, a 6% increase over the same time last year. Last year, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses — the highest tally in U.S. history. Preliminary government data suggests U.S. drug overdose deaths have stopped rising this year, though officials urge caution that past plateaus didn’t last.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Shapiro's bipartisanship talk welcome in fight-weary Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will take office next month talking about how voters across the political spectrum in Pennsylvania gave him a mandate, a message he will carry into a state Capitol riven by partisanship and, recently, a breakdown in lawmaking. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general and a former state lawmaker and county commissioner, has possibly a better understanding than any recent predecessor about what it takes to get legislation through the nation’s largest full-time Legislature. To a significant extent, Shapiro starts off in strong position: his fellow Democrats won the House, state coffers are flush with cash and his Republican opponent was weak, peddling far-right views that repelled donors and moderate voters. Still, the state Senate remains firmly in Republican control, meaning that every new law must have a GOP stamp of approval. Now, five weeks into his transition, Shapiro is stressing bipartisanship, seeding his transition team with Republicans and avoiding radioactive political issues.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites 'societal guilt' on guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty students and six educators died in the massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut, school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines. “We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose.” Biden was vice president at the time of the shooting and was tapped by then-President Barack Obama to lead an ill-fated effort to tighten gun laws. He said he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, were praying for the victims and their families.
NEWTOWN, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy