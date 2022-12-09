Read full article on original website
Results official but still unclear in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County canvassed the results from the Iowa House District 81 race on Monday, making the results official and claiming Republican Luana Stoltenberg as the winner over Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg is set to take her place as a state representative in January. However, there are...
kiwaradio.com
Wahls Says Governor’s School Choice Plan An ‘Existential Threat’ To Public Education
Statewide Iowa — The Minority Leader in the Iowa Senate says Democrats will do what they can to push back on the governor’s goal of sending more state tax dollars to private schools. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls says the plan is a threat to rural schools. Last...
KBUR
Sand says Iowa should have open primaries and ranked choice voting
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa State Auditor says that it’s time to give independent voters a voice in choosing candidates for the General Election. Radio Iowa reports that State Auditor Rob Sand supports open primaries. “I mean the bottom line is we have a system that disenfranchises a third...
Agriculture Online
CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back
In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
kiwaradio.com
Trust Fund For Iowa Veterans Runs Out Of Money
Statewide Iowa — The fund that provides Iowa veterans with financial help is out of money for the fiscal year. The Iowa State Veterans Trust Fund provides emergency assistance for things like medical care and equipment, home and vehicle repairs, and counseling. Karl Lettow, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs, says it’s the first time the fund has run out of money. That’s because in January 2021, the veterans commission increased who could qualify in response to rising costs.
Insiders: The case against Iowan Doug Jensen in the January 6th attack
The Insiders Segment 1 Doug Jensen, a former Des Moines construction worker, is scheduled to learn on Friday how much time he will face in prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Jensen faces more than five years in prison following his conviction of seven federal […]
KIMT
$1.3 million going to promote affordable housing in north and northeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – Over $1 million in state grants has been awarded to housing initiatives in north and northeast Iowa. The money from the Iowa Finance Authority is part of more than $11 million in grants to 26 Local Housing Trust Funds. Receiving funding locally are:. - Heart...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa House Democrats make history, electing leadership team comprised of women
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 30% of state lawmakers in Iowa are women, which is almost a 10% jump from 20 years ago. Now, for the first time in Iowa's history, House Democrats are electing an all female leadership team. State Rep. Amy Nielsen said there are now "four...
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
nsjonline.com
Iowa caucuses lose place at head of the line in Democrats’ reshuffling
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama’s rise to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?
DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
Street Sign Scrooges May Seek To Drop A Big Bah-Humbug on Iowa
The Iowa Department of Transportation program, called "Roadside Chats" has been in effect since 2013. They post witty, clever messages on electronic billboards across the state of Iowa to remind drivers of safety measures to keep traffic fatalities down. They also take suggestions for their witty messages here. The Iowa...
Iowa home-health agencies cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care
Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
KCCI.com
Lawsuit claims Casey's 'cheated' workers out of overtime wages
ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's is facing two potential class-action lawsuits over wages. The lawsuits claim the convenience store chain is "cheating" workers out of overtime wages. The suit alleges managers require hourly employees to work after clocking out and work through unpaid dinner breaks. Some claim managers are editing...
KIMT
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller honored with new national award
WASHINGTON, DC – A new award from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) has been named in part after longtime Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. The first Miller-Wasden Unity Award was presented to Miller and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden at NAAG’s annual Capital Forum event. “This...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa
There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
KIMT
Iowa has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Iowa using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
ourquadcities.com
School board earns state achievement award
Davenport Community Schools’ board of directors has earned an Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Team Achievement Award for 2021-22. The board is one of only 15 – including Bettendorf – across the state of Iowa that earned this award this year. The plaque is presented in...
