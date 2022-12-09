Read full article on original website
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
I’ve already gone through round three. Let’s have we the fourth release already!
Reply(4)
8
Steven Heck
2d ago
And you will never see this on mainstream media because they have a narrative to push
Reply(4)
7
happy park
2d ago
This is more than about Trump. If you don't think this kind of collusion between a political party and all facets of information is wrong, our country is in more trouble than I thought.
Reply(1)
2
Comments / 72