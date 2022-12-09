ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Tugboat captain pulls body from St. Johns River in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was pulled from the St. Johns River by a tugboat captain in Arlington on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The JSO Marine Unit responded and said the man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old. A JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man detained after shots fired in Mandarin neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detained a man Tuesday morning after there were reports of shots fired in a Mandarin neighborhood. JSO said reports came from neighbors on Knotah Road, just off Old St. Augustine Road. Knotah Road was temporarily blocked from Old St. Augustine Road...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead after shooting outside Argyle Forest hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Tuesday morning after a man was found shot and killed outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area. JSO said it got a call just before 8 a.m. that someone had been shot at least once. Officers later found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Employee stabbed during violent attempted robbery at San Marco restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in custody after attempting to rob a San Marco restaurant and stabbing an employee Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., a man walked into Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco Square shopping plaza on Atlantic Boulevard and headed towards the hostess stand. Police said he tried to steal one of the employee’s wallets.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

San Marco boutique offers plants, home goods, & more

Foliahōm, a living boutique located in San Marco, offers an ever evolving selection of plants, home goods and gifts. We strive to make purchasing plants an enjoyable, relaxing and informative experience - ensuring beautiful thriving plants for years to come. With our lifestyle and gift selection we value the local and small businesses, finding the balance between current trends and a timeless natural style.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Weather Authority Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The threat of strong to severe storms is increasing across all of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region at a Slight Risk for severe weather for daytime hours on Thursday. This means scattered strong to severe storms will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

