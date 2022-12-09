Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
‘Off the books’ pay scheme nets 4-year sentence for Jacksonville manDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activityZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Friends, family of Arlington triple-murder victims still looking for answers 5 years later
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends gathered Sunday night at a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of a couple and their baby, murdered nearly five years ago. All three were found in a burned-down home in Arlington in 2017. MAD DADS is hosting the event and the group...
JSO: Man who pointed air rifle at officers shot in Murray Hill
MURRAY HILL, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office blocked off an area in Murray Hill for most of Tuesday as they tried to get a man with an air rifle into custody. JSO said the man was accused of pointing the rifle at people in the area. The...
Man police say stabbed employee during attempted robbery at golf tavern identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man they say was involved in a violent attempted robbery at a San Marco restaurant Sunday night. Mario McQuay, 38, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault after he walked into the...
Prominent Jacksonville pastor dies at 67 after fight with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A prominent minister in Jacksonville has died after a fight with cancer. Garry Wiggins was the pastor of Evangel Temple on the city’s westside. He served there for more than four decades. He was 67 years old. Wiggins was known as a fiery and passionate...
City honors fallen Jacksonville firefighters with ceremony at memorial wall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is honoring local firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our community with a memorial ceremony Wednesday downtown. The ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m., will highlight a new addition to the firefighter memorial wall at Fire Station No. 1 downtown:...
Putnam County woman arrested after video shows her hitting man with a disability multiple times
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County woman was arrested earlier this month after surveillance video footage showed her hitting a man with a disability, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and...
Tugboat captain pulls body from St. Johns River in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was pulled from the St. Johns River by a tugboat captain in Arlington on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The JSO Marine Unit responded and said the man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old. A JSO...
Man detained after shots fired in Mandarin neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detained a man Tuesday morning after there were reports of shots fired in a Mandarin neighborhood. JSO said reports came from neighbors on Knotah Road, just off Old St. Augustine Road. Knotah Road was temporarily blocked from Old St. Augustine Road...
Former officer says powerful political player found dead in apparent suicide had unprecedented JSO access
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has been asking questions as to why a prominent local political donor had badge access to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters and multiple other locations for five years. JSO confirmed last week that Kent Stermon, who visited JSO buildings hundreds of times in...
Man found dead after shooting outside Argyle Forest hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Tuesday morning after a man was found shot and killed outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area. JSO said it got a call just before 8 a.m. that someone had been shot at least once. Officers later found...
Dozens mourn at vigil for 17-year-old girl found dead inside submerged car in Nassau County pond
Many family and friends gathered for a vigil Sunday evening to mourn the loss of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead Friday inside a submerged car in a Nassau County retention pond. According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, a silver Ford Mustang crashed through an area of signage...
Employee stabbed during violent attempted robbery at San Marco restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in custody after attempting to rob a San Marco restaurant and stabbing an employee Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., a man walked into Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco Square shopping plaza on Atlantic Boulevard and headed towards the hostess stand. Police said he tried to steal one of the employee’s wallets.
San Marco business owners and customers are on edge after a violent stabbing
SAN MARCO, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent robbery at Fore Score Golf Tavern in San Marco. It happened Sunday night when someone entered the business and stabbed an employee. The wife of the employee told News4JAX her husband is a hero. When the...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail, falling off overpass; on-ramp to Hart Expressway shut down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Emerson flyover to the Hart Bridge closed Tuesday evening after a motorcyclist struck a guardrail and fell off the overpass onto the ground below, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the motorcyclist, an adult man in his 30s, was traveling northbound on...
Jacksonville USPS facility processing countless holiday packages daily
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you want to get your holiday packages to arrive in time for Christmas, you need to make a move quickly because time is running out. The United States Postal Service’s deadline for ground and first-class shipping is this Saturday, Dec. 17. At the Jacksonville...
San Marco boutique offers plants, home goods, & more
Foliahōm, a living boutique located in San Marco, offers an ever evolving selection of plants, home goods and gifts. We strive to make purchasing plants an enjoyable, relaxing and informative experience - ensuring beautiful thriving plants for years to come. With our lifestyle and gift selection we value the local and small businesses, finding the balance between current trends and a timeless natural style.
National Gingerbread House Day: Wow your family, friends with elevated holiday creation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kenda DeFord won the “Best Traditional” Gingerbread House during last year’s annual Jacksonville Historical Society’s Gingerbread Extravaganza. DeFord joined us on The Morning Show for National Gingerbread House Day to share her techniques and recipes. Don’t forget to check out this year’s...
Weather Authority Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The threat of strong to severe storms is increasing across all of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region at a Slight Risk for severe weather for daytime hours on Thursday. This means scattered strong to severe storms will...
The Four Seasons Hotel will definitely be a part of the Shipyards project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that the Four Seasons Hotel will definitely be the new luxury hotel at the old shipyards site. City council members got an update Monday on the project and others surrounding it. Trucks are currently clearing the land where the Kids Kampus Playground once...
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Bishop Kenny locked in at No. 1; Ridgeview moves in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 12. 1. (1) Bishop Kenny (9-1, Class 4A) Notable wins: Episcopal, Orange Park, Ribault, Vero Beach. Glance: The Crusaders are at a month and counting at...
