JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in custody after attempting to rob a San Marco restaurant and stabbing an employee Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., a man walked into Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco Square shopping plaza on Atlantic Boulevard and headed towards the hostess stand. Police said he tried to steal one of the employee’s wallets.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO