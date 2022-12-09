Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more snow and ice into Appalachia and New England. In northern Louisiana, the boy was found dead in a wooded area more than a half-mile from his home in the Keithville area, where a violent storm struck overnight just south of Shreveport, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said. The child’s mother was later found dead around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday one street over from her home, he said. The child’s father reported them missing from their home, which the sheriff said was demolished in the storm.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO