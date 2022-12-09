This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Children as young as 6 months old may soon be eligible for updated COVID-19 boosters after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the OK Thursday for Moderna and Pfizer to amend their emergency use authorizations for the updated vaccine formula, also known as bivalent boosters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to OK the change soon.

The boosters were designed with a new formula to target the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and newer strains of the virus.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf urged parents to get their children boosted with the updated vaccines ahead of the holidays for better protection from the virus.

• Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties remain at high risk, according to the CDC community level ratings. The latest CDC data show an estimated 27.6 new hospital admissions in Allen County in a seven-day period, while the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with COVID illness has increased to 7.1%.

• There were four additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including one in Allen County, one in Auglaize County and two in Putnam County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

• Allen County Public Health will continue offering updated COVID-19 boosters and influenza vaccines at its off-site immunization clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at Clock Tower Plaza, 927 N. Cable Road, Lima, in suites 195 and 200, through Friday, Dec. 30. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas.

Allen County

Cases ` 32,389 ` +312

Deaths ` 498 ` +1

Recovered ` 31,352 ` +219

Auglaize County

Cases ` 13,613 ` +102

Deaths ` 192 ` +1

Recovered ` 13,152 ` +45

Hardin County

Cases ` 8,442 ` +61

Deaths ` 165 ` 0

Recovered ` 8,145 ` +22

Putnam County

Cases ` 9,514 ` +69

Deaths ` 163 ` +2

Recovered ` 9,231 ` +51

Van Wert County

Cases ` 7,893 ` +62

Deaths ` 157 ` 0

Recovered ` 7,633 ` +19

Ohio

Cases ` 3,259,911 ` +16,061

Deaths ` 40,644 ` +86

Recovered ` 3,175,175 ` +10,672

Recovered defined as symptom onset more than 21 days prior, not deceased. Only verified deaths included now.

Source: coronavirus.ohio.gov

Updated 2 p.m. 12/8/22

